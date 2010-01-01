Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt to set up oxygen plant in Lupane

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Government is setting up a medical oxygen production plant in Lupane, Matabeleland North Province, as part of a broader national strategy to boost self-sufficiency in critical healthcare supplies. This initiative is being implemented alongside another oxygen facility in Chinhoyi to strengthen national resilience, particularly during disease outbreaks and other health emergencies.

The development was announced by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere during a post-Cabinet media briefing held in Harare on Tuesday.

"Medical oxygen is a critical supply for patient care in all public health facilities. Progress has already been made in developing oxygen supply systems at several hospitals, including Masvingo, Chipinge, Chivhu, Gokwe North and Victoria Chitepo," said Dr Muswere.

He said the establishment of the Lupane and Chinhoyi plants is part of a long-term strategic shift towards national control and sustainable bulk supply of oxygen.

"This initiative has the potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and healthcare workers alike and demonstrates the Government's commitment to improving the healthcare system and promoting the well-being of its citizens," he added.

The Cabinet also reviewed progress on key infrastructure and housing projects under the Second 100-Day Cycle of 2025, with several projects making notable headway.

In Bulawayo, 92% of servicing work on 650 medium-density stands in Mahatshula East has been completed, laying the groundwork for future residential developments.

In Matabeleland South, the Gwanda State University Agro-Innovation Centre is now 60% complete. The facility is expected to boost agricultural research and innovation in the region.

Also completed in the province is Nyabane Clinic in Bulilima District. The project was a collaborative effort involving the Bulilima Rural District Council, local residents, the diaspora, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The clinic is set to enhance healthcare access for rural communities.

In Beitbridge, two blocks of garden flats and two blocks of double-storey duplex flats under the Beitbridge Redevelopment Project are now 71% complete, with materials procurement underway to accelerate finalisation.

In Gweru, Midlands Province, the servicing of 432 Sheasham housing stands has reached 53% completion.

Elsewhere in Shurugwi, two housing projects under the Ipmali Project are advancing. One project involving 502 stands serviced by Masimba Holdings is now 52% complete, while another involving 602 stands serviced by CGM Engineering is at 32% completion on sewer infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Cabinet also approved the Principles for the Amendment of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act, originally enacted in 1969.

Dr Muswere said the amendment aims to tighten regulatory oversight on the quality, safety, and efficacy of medical products in Zimbabwe, in line with the African Model Law on Medical Products Regulation.

"The African Model Law is a non-prescriptive piece of legislation that guides African Union Member States on how to develop effective regulatory frameworks," he explained. "The amendment is aligned with the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe's vision to be an effective and efficient regulator."

The law is expected to play a critical role in protecting the public from substandard or falsified medicines and strengthening Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical sector.

The government's updates on these health and infrastructure developments highlight a renewed push toward sustainable public service delivery and health sector resilience as Zimbabwe works toward Vision 2030.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Lupane, #Oxygen, #Plant

Comments


Must Read

Mashaba calls for deportation of Rutendo Matinyarare

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Open letter to the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema

18 mins ago | 17 Views

Vote-buying for beginners: A Zvigananda guide to electoral philanthropy

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Scottland FC employee caught in VVIP ticket fraud

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Govt tasks ARDA to deliver 850 000t grain annually

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

ZimStat boss anti-graft trial opens

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Health Director's corruption case flops

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Woman forces hubby to accept neighbour's pregnancy

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Scottland signs Malawian striker

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Residents slam prepaid water meters plan

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

UZ suspends 6 students over Ordinance 30

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa's ally takes over City Sports Centre

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Tagwirei's risky play in Zimbabwe's Game of Thrones

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cabinet approves amendment to medicines law

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe revises GDP upwards to US$44.4 billion

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe nurses threaten strike

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Delta slams local sugar producers over poor quality

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe hopes to service external debt

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Election reforms key to holding free & fair elections in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

The Zezuru-Korekore empire died with its founding King, Robert Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

UZ suspends student for breaching Ordinance 30

10 hrs ago | 575 Views

50 Joshualites awarded Scholarships amid debate over tribal bias

11 hrs ago | 623 Views

Legal showdown brews between Mahere and Tinoda Machakaire

14 hrs ago | 572 Views

ZRP bans officers from kombi business

14 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Security firm sues +HIV ex-employee

14 hrs ago | 782 Views

Coal mining row erupts in Chipinge

14 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mai TT apologises

14 hrs ago | 512 Views

Resident backlash forces Plumtree to scrap US$12 levy

15 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe govt raises alarm over skills gap

15 hrs ago | 265 Views

Man on the run after raping minor

15 hrs ago | 151 Views

Beitbridge soldiers kill unarmed churchgoer

15 hrs ago | 272 Views

ZEC sets August 2 for Epworth ward 6 by-election

15 hrs ago | 42 Views

Tensions erupts over Harare Master Plan

15 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zanu-PF vows to clinch Chivhu urban seat

16 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mkhwanazi gains public backing

18 hrs ago | 676 Views

Zimbabwe cricket hapless and hopeless

18 hrs ago | 183 Views

How Tagwirei's ascent threatens - and could reward - investors

18 hrs ago | 421 Views

AMH Crisis Rages On: Journalists humiliated as marketing and distribution staff treated better

20 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabwe Sables cruise psst Morocco in Rugby Africa cup opener

20 hrs ago | 180 Views

Cape Town discharges +40 megalitres of sewage into the Atlantic Ocean daily

21 hrs ago | 393 Views

Tagwirei unveils a wave of philanthropic gestures

21 hrs ago | 800 Views

Chivayo's beneficiaries of multiple vehicles

21 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Matabeleland still waiting for justice, says Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimbabwean Embassy pledged full support to Dr Gomo

21 hrs ago | 409 Views

ZNCC urges RBZ to cut policy rate to 20%

21 hrs ago | 200 Views

MCAZ targets WHO Maturity Level 4 certification

22 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwean consumers failing to secure loans from banks

22 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe Republic Police to audit food rations

22 hrs ago | 169 Views

Ruhanya critiques Chamisa's 'movement' concept

23 hrs ago | 587 Views