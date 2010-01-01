Zimbabwe govt to set up oxygen plant in Lupane

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government is setting up a medical oxygen production plant in Lupane, Matabeleland North Province, as part of a broader national strategy to boost self-sufficiency in critical healthcare supplies. This initiative is being implemented alongside another oxygen facility in Chinhoyi to strengthen national resilience, particularly during disease outbreaks and other health emergencies.The development was announced by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere during a post-Cabinet media briefing held in Harare on Tuesday."Medical oxygen is a critical supply for patient care in all public health facilities. Progress has already been made in developing oxygen supply systems at several hospitals, including Masvingo, Chipinge, Chivhu, Gokwe North and Victoria Chitepo," said Dr Muswere.He said the establishment of the Lupane and Chinhoyi plants is part of a long-term strategic shift towards national control and sustainable bulk supply of oxygen."This initiative has the potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and healthcare workers alike and demonstrates the Government's commitment to improving the healthcare system and promoting the well-being of its citizens," he added.The Cabinet also reviewed progress on key infrastructure and housing projects under the Second 100-Day Cycle of 2025, with several projects making notable headway.In Bulawayo, 92% of servicing work on 650 medium-density stands in Mahatshula East has been completed, laying the groundwork for future residential developments.In Matabeleland South, the Gwanda State University Agro-Innovation Centre is now 60% complete. The facility is expected to boost agricultural research and innovation in the region.Also completed in the province is Nyabane Clinic in Bulilima District. The project was a collaborative effort involving the Bulilima Rural District Council, local residents, the diaspora, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The clinic is set to enhance healthcare access for rural communities.In Beitbridge, two blocks of garden flats and two blocks of double-storey duplex flats under the Beitbridge Redevelopment Project are now 71% complete, with materials procurement underway to accelerate finalisation.In Gweru, Midlands Province, the servicing of 432 Sheasham housing stands has reached 53% completion.Elsewhere in Shurugwi, two housing projects under the Ipmali Project are advancing. One project involving 502 stands serviced by Masimba Holdings is now 52% complete, while another involving 602 stands serviced by CGM Engineering is at 32% completion on sewer infrastructure.Meanwhile, Cabinet also approved the Principles for the Amendment of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act, originally enacted in 1969.Dr Muswere said the amendment aims to tighten regulatory oversight on the quality, safety, and efficacy of medical products in Zimbabwe, in line with the African Model Law on Medical Products Regulation."The African Model Law is a non-prescriptive piece of legislation that guides African Union Member States on how to develop effective regulatory frameworks," he explained. "The amendment is aligned with the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe's vision to be an effective and efficient regulator."The law is expected to play a critical role in protecting the public from substandard or falsified medicines and strengthening Zimbabwe's pharmaceutical sector.The government's updates on these health and infrastructure developments highlight a renewed push toward sustainable public service delivery and health sector resilience as Zimbabwe works toward Vision 2030.