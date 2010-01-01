Latest News Editor's Choice


Tagwirei's risky play in Zimbabwe's Game of Thrones

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei's dramatic ejection from Zanu-PF's 126th Ordinary Session of the Central Committee has thrown a harsh spotlight on the formidable political headwinds he faces as he attempts to transition from business mogul to political heavyweight.

The snub - both abrupt and symbolic - has exposed deep procedural flaws and entrenched factional resistance that may severely stall, if not derail, his political ambitions.

Tagwirei's entry into the Central Committee through co-option by Zanu-PF's Harare Province was intended as a strategic move to secure him a seat in the party's most influential organ outside of congress. The Central Committee is the gatekeeper to the elite politburo - a key power platform in Zanu-PF, especially as succession debates intensify in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's final term.

However, party insiders and analysts say Tagwirei's campaign has been both politically premature and procedurally flawed.

Zanu-PF rules require Central Committee aspirants to have served in the party for a minimum of 15 years, including five at the provincial executive level - a benchmark Tagwirei reportedly does not meet. Though similar waivers have been granted in the past - such as to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and former ministers Sekai Nzenza and Obadiah Moyo in 2022 - no such clearance appears to have been sought or granted in Tagwirei's case.

His lack of formal party tenure leaves his candidacy vulnerable to legal and political challenges. Without a waiver from the politburo, his co-option is not only irregular but could also be reversed with formal disciplinary consequences.

More telling, perhaps, was the visible intervention of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga during the committee session, which observers interpret as a clear signal of resistance from a powerful faction within the party hierarchy.

The cold shoulder from the politburo - whose backing is essential to override the Central Committee eligibility rules - casts serious doubt over Tagwirei's ability to muscle his way into Zanu-PF's top leadership structures without triggering internal backlash.

Adding to his woes are damaging reports that Tagwirei offered inducements, including full-time salaries for party officials and vehicles for Central Committee members. These alleged tactics - reminiscent of corporate-style lobbying - are being interpreted as attempts at vote-buying, a serious breach of Zanu-PF's internal campaign ethics.

In 2022, then political commissar Mike Bimha sternly warned against such practices, insisting on clean campaigns for party positions. Should the allegations gain traction, Tagwirei could face not only political embarrassment but disciplinary scrutiny.

Tagwirei's considerable financial clout has long been viewed as both an asset and a liability in political circles. While his business empire has aligned closely with state interests, critics within and outside Zanu-PF accuse him of attempting to bypass grassroots political experience by leveraging wealth.

"In Zimbabwe's cutthroat political arena, his wealth, once a strength, could prove his Achilles' heel," said Innocent Batsani-Ncube, an Assistant Professor of African Politics at Queen Mary University of London.

Tagwirei's ambitions - rumoured to extend even to future presidential aspirations - appear increasingly constrained by party rules, internal resistance, and his own missteps. Without a politburo waiver and broader factional consensus, his bid for a Central Committee seat may remain stalled indefinitely.

With succession debates gathering momentum and factional lines hardening, Tagwirei's political journey underscores a broader truth in Zimbabwean politics: power is not only about money - it is about mastering the party machinery, building loyal structures, and surviving the unforgiving gauntlet of intra-party contestation.

Source - Zimlive

