Scottland signs Malawian striker

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Scottland FC have secured the services of Malawian international striker Kudha Muyaba on a two-year deal, as the ambitious Mabvuku-based club continues to strengthen its forward line ahead of the upcoming season.

The 31-year-old forward joins Scottland as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with South African lower division outfit Venda Football Academy in June. Muyaba brings valuable experience, having also featured for South African Premier Division sides Polokwane City and Richards Bay.

He replaces Namibian forward Sydney Urikhob, who was recently released by the club.

Club officials confirmed the signing on Tuesday, expressing confidence that Muyaba's arrival will provide much-needed firepower in the final third.

"Scottland FC is serious about building a competitive squad," said a club spokesperson. "Muyaba has proven himself in both Malawi and South Africa, and we believe he will add depth and experience to our attacking options."

Muyaba's signing follows hot on the heels of another high-profile acquisition - Zimbabwe Warriors striker Terrence Dzvukamanja, who joined the club last week from SuperSport United.

The double swoop signals Scottland FC's intent to mount a serious challenge this season, with the club eager to improve on last year's performance and establish itself as a force in domestic football.

Muyaba, known for his pace and eye for goal, is expected to link up with the rest of the squad in the coming days as pre-season preparations intensify.

Source - NewZimbabwe

