Woman forces hubby to accept neighbour's pregnancy

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Highfield man has successfully obtained a protection order against his wife after alleging sustained physical and emotional abuse linked to a pregnancy she conceived through an affair with their neighbour.Hardlife Mutasa told the court that his wife, Juliet Mupindu, has been trying to force him to accept paternity of a child he believes is not his. He explained that the abuse intensified after discovering the pregnancy, which occurred during a period when he was away on contract work."I am tired of being abused by the woman I used to love. I am confident that I am not the father of the baby," Mutasa stated during the proceedings.He expressed shock upon learning that Mupindu was two months pregnant despite their separation, asserting that the timeline did not align with his presence at home. When he confronted her, she denied the affair, but instead of resolving the matter amicably, Mutasa said she became hostile.According to Mutasa, his wife has assaulted him multiple times, leaving him with a deep cut on his forehead. "She says I must accept the pregnancy because we are married, and when I try to walk away, she grabs whatever is near her - a pot, a shoe, anything - and throws it at me," he said.He further accused Mupindu of locking him inside their home to prevent him from leaving until he consents to accept the child."I do not hate her, but I cannot live like this. She made her choices, now she wants to punish me for them," Mutasa added.In her defence, Juliet Mupindu told the court that marriage is about love and forgiveness, insisting that if her husband truly loved her, he would accept the child regardless of its origins.She denied assaulting Mutasa and claimed that she is the victim, citing insults directed at her by her husband in front of their children.Magistrate Johanna Mukwesha granted the protection order in favour of Mutasa, warning Mupindu to cease all forms of harassment and abuse. The magistrate also recommended that the couple seek counselling to resolve their differences amicably.