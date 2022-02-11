Latest News Editor's Choice


ZimStat boss anti-graft trial opens

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The high-profile anti-corruption case involving Naomi Wekwete, chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) board, finally opened in Harare yesterday. Wekwete pleaded not guilty to charges related to alleged abuse of her public office.

Presiding before Harare Regional Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa, Wekwete faced allegations tied to her conduct concerning the appointment and subsequent disciplinary matters involving Aluwiso Mukavhi, a former ZIMSTAT Director of Population Census and Surveys.

Prosecutors presented that Wekwete, a University of Zimbabwe lecturer, had a prior relationship with Mukavhi, whom she knew through both academic and professional engagements, including their joint involvement in a 2016 UNFPA survey. Mukavhi had listed Wekwete as a reference on his CV when applying for the ZIMSTAT director position, a role he secured in 2018.

Following Mukavhi's appointment, allegations arose that he had received interview questions in advance. When these accusations circulated, Mukavhi reportedly requested to be downgraded to Deputy Director citing ill health. The matter was referred to the Human Resources and Governance Committee, which held a meeting on February 11, 2022, attended by Wekwete despite her position as board chairperson, which the State argued was improper.

The prosecution alleges that Wekwete unlawfully influenced the committee's decision to escalate the matter to the ZIMSTAT Board, where she also participated in deliberations on February 25, 2022. She reportedly failed to declare a conflict of interest given her prior relationship with Mukavhi. The board ultimately found no evidence to support the cheating claims.

The State's case asserts that Wekwete's attendance and influence during these meetings contravened her duties as a public officer and breached principles of good governance.

In her defence, Wekwete, represented by lawyer Dumisani Mthombeni, denied all allegations. She insisted she acted professionally and in full compliance with her mandate, asserting that she never abused her authority or sought to influence any decisions to favor Mukavhi or anyone else. She emphasized that she had no personal or financial interest in the outcomes discussed.

Wekwete challenged the prosecution to prove any collusion with Mukavhi or any improper conduct, maintaining her innocence throughout the proceedings.

The trial will continue as both sides prepare to present further evidence. The case is closely watched given its implications for governance and accountability within key public institutions.

Source - H-Metro
