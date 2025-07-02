Govt tasks ARDA to deliver 850 000t grain annually

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government of Zimbabwe has officially restructured the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA), assigning it a pivotal role as the country's main food security agency. ARDA is now mandated to produce 850,000 tonnes of cereals annually, contributing approximately 95 percent to the Strategic Grain Reserve (SGR).Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere announced the development during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday, underscoring the government's commitment to sustaining food security and achieving self-sufficiency."Cabinet noted the update on the 2024-2025 Summer Crops Marketing and 2025 Winter Wheat Production Programme," Dr. Muswere said. "ARDA has been restructured to serve as the country's food security agency with a mandate to produce 850,000 tonnes of cereals annually."The Government remains optimistic about achieving a considerable grain surplus this season, projecting between 812,000 and 1.2 million tonnes. To support farmers, resources have been allocated to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) to ensure timely payments for grain deliveries.Grain marketing continues through multiple platforms, including the GMB, Zimbabwe Mercantile Exchange (ZMX), and direct sales to agro-processors. The Warehouse Receipt System remains operational, with an intake of 4,700 tonnes of cereals, oilseeds, and pulses to date.To facilitate easier grain delivery, the GMB has established 1,804 mobile grain collection centres across all wards. These centres not only create local Strategic Grain Reserves but also enable farmers using the ZMX platform to purchase inputs with Warehouse receipts.Dr. Muswere also provided updates on other key agricultural commodities. Cotton sales stood at 17.3 million kilograms, valued at US$5.5 million, marketed to six contractors. Tobacco sales reached 333.3 million kilograms as of July 2, 2025-significantly up from 223 million kilograms in 2024-with the total value of sales rising to over US$1.12 billion despite subdued average prices of $3.35 per kilogram.Regarding winter crops, the Government is actively monitoring production efforts to achieve an anticipated 875,000 tonnes of wheat, barley, and potatoes during the 2025 season.The strides toward food security are attributed to multiple initiatives by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration, including the Presidential Inputs Scheme, expanded irrigation infrastructure, and enhanced agricultural extension services under the Agricultural Recovery Plan. These efforts have empowered farmers with the necessary tools, training, and technical support to boost productivity.In addition to food security updates, Cabinet noted preparations for the 2025 Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS), which will celebrate its 130th anniversary during its 115th edition from August 25 to 30 under the theme, "Building Bridges: Connecting Agriculture, Industry and Community."Exhibitor participation has surged, with a 60.1 percent increase in space uptake and a 76.8 percent rise in exhibitor numbers compared to the previous year. The event will feature key business forums such as the Green Indaba, National Agribusiness Conference, Environmental, Social and Governance Conferences, and the Zimbabwe Agricultural Media Awards.Dr. Muswere emphasized that these efforts collectively reflect Zimbabwe's ongoing transformation into a resilient, food-secure nation.