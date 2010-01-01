Scottland FC employee caught in VVIP ticket fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

Six individuals were arrested on Sunday at Rufaro Stadium for allegedly attempting to enter a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between Scottland FC and Caps United using counterfeit VVIP access cards. The fake passes, reportedly sold at US$150 each, were part of a scam orchestrated by a man posing as a PSL official.The fraud was uncovered by PSL acting Chief Executive Officer Rodwell Thabe, who was overseeing gate security at Gate 7-the designated entry point for genuine VVIP ticket holders. Noticing irregularities among some attendees, Thabe cross-checked the names on their access cards against official PSL records and found them to be invalid.Thabe promptly alerted the police, leading to the arrest of the six suspects at the scene. Those arrested include Rugare Kaondera (54), Wilbert Zindoga (47), Timothy Nerudzo (50), Edith Mutambu (25), Charles Banda (37), and Fungai Chikonyora (53).Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the arrests and stated the suspects were detained on fraud charges at Mbare police station.Investigations revealed that Edith Mutambu, one of the accused, is employed as a statistician with Scottland FC. Meanwhile, Fungai Chikonyora allegedly sold the counterfeit VVIP cards to the other five suspects for US$150 each."It was established that the other five accused persons were given the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League fake VVIP Cards at a cost of US$150 each by Chikonyora," Inspector Chakanza said.The total financial loss caused by the scam has yet to be calculated. Police have seized the counterfeit cards, which are being held as evidence as investigations continue.The PSL has vowed to strengthen security measures to prevent similar incidents, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the integrity of match-day access and fan safety.