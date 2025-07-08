Latest News Editor's Choice


Man acquitted after killing his 'possessed' mother in witchcraft row

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 47-year-old man who fatally assaulted his mother during a violent confrontation sparked by allegations of witchcraft walked free on Monday after a Bulawayo magistrate ruled that he acted in self-defence.

Amad Nyathi, of Mzilikazi suburb, had been facing a charge of culpable homicide following the death of his 69-year-old mother, Sikhangele Nyathi, on January 13, 2017. However, Bulawayo magistrate Matthew Mutiro acquitted him, citing overwhelming evidence that the deceased was the aggressor during a bizarre and disturbing altercation witnessed by neighbours.

"The circumstances of this case are tragic - a son killed his mother. However, the court is satisfied that he acted without intent to kill and only did so to defend himself during a dangerous and escalating attack," Magistrate Mutiro ruled.

According to court testimony, Nyathi had long harboured suspicions that his mother was responsible for several mysterious deaths in their family. Matters came to a head when he invited self-styled prophets to their home, who allegedly identified the elderly woman as the spiritual source of the deaths and instructed Nyathi to burn her "altar garments" as part of a cleansing ritual.

The court heard that this incensed the mother, who became violent and launched a frenzied attack on her son, hitting him with a walking stick, throwing a brick at him, and then grabbing his genitals for over 10 minutes.

"She began assaulting him with a walking stick, hurled a brick at him, and grabbed his manhood. The accused attempted to escape but was overpowered," Magistrate Mutiro said, summarizing the evidence.

A neighbour, Siphathisiwe Mhlanga, confirmed Nyathi's version of events, telling the court that the deceased was "possessed" and uttering disturbing confessions during the attack.

"She said she had eaten her husband and grandchildren, but complained that her son's child tasted sour. She had a strange look, and everyone was afraid to go near her," Mhlanga testified.

The elderly woman eventually died six days later in hospital from head injuries sustained during the struggle. However, all state witnesses corroborated that Nyathi only struck his mother to escape harm and had not acted with intent to kill.

Magistrate Mutiro ruled that Nyathi was not criminally liable and dismissed the charge, bringing to a close a harrowing case that has gripped the Mzilikazi community for years.

Source - zimlive
