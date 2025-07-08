Masimirembwa under intense scrutiny over Tagwirei vehicle donations

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF Harare Province chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa is under intense scrutiny following allegations that his executive accepted a fleet of vehicles from controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei without adhering to proper party procedures.The donation, reportedly made shortly after the province recommended Tagwirei's co-option into the party's influential Central Committee, has triggered concerns over transparency and potential procedural violations.Sources within the party told reporters that Masimirembwa failed to consult ZANU-PF leadership before accepting the donation, raising suspicions about the motive and propriety of the arrangement."Masimirembwa let the province down by accepting the donation without following proper procedure. He did not consult with the party leadership. Masimirembwa is a seasoned politician - he should have handled the matter properly," one senior official within the provincial structure said.Another party insider said the Harare province was now viewed with suspicion over the incident."We are now being seen as people who are motivated by personal gain and are trashing procedure. There are several issues emerging within the party structures in Harare and we will be hearing more very soon," the source added.The timing of the vehicle handover has added to the controversy, with critics suggesting the donation may have been aimed at influencing the province's recommendation of Tagwirei for the Central Committee - ZANU-PF's highest decision-making body outside of congress.The matter comes amid broader concerns within ZANU-PF about accountability regarding donations. Recently, party secretary-general Obert Mpofu wrote to all provincial structures urging the regularisation of vehicles donated in the name of the party. Mpofu emphasized that all such assets must be properly registered and accounted for to prevent misuse and internal disputes.Efforts to get a comment from Masimirembwa were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls or messages.Meanwhile, ZANU-PF's director of information, Farai Marapira, downplayed the growing controversy, insisting that the party remains united."There are no divisions in ZANU-PF. Where oversights may occur, the leadership must correct the anomalies. That speaks to the vibrancy and discipline of the party, not divisions," Marapira said.Despite the party's attempts to maintain a unified front, the fallout from the donation saga may deepen tensions within the Harare provincial leadership, especially as Tagwirei's political ambitions continue to attract attention and scrutiny.