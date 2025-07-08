Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Chiwenga beefs up security, as Chigananda sneaks into tent

by Gideon Madzikatidze
Vice President General (Rtd) Constantino Chiwenga has shocked mourners at the national shrine (National Heroes Acre) when he arrived in an action movie-style resemblance for the burial of late national hero (Sydney Gata) whilst escorted with over thirty-five security details, with Sir Wicknell Chivayo coincidentally sneak into the same VVIP tent few moments later.

Chiwenga looked so focused on the day's proceedings whilst Chivayo begs for greeting attention, only to receive a disjointed cool greeting.

As soon as he disembark from his vehicle, Chiwenga was instantly swarmed by a thirty-five marinating security detailed team, giving no room for intruders or disruptive elements right to the VVIP tent where he only paused for some minutes to have brief conversation with General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, and (thereafter) took his seat in an authoritative manner.



On the other side (however) from a distant, hesitant controversial tenderpreneur Sir Wicknell Chivayo protruded and sneak direct into the same VVIP tent where General (Rtd) Chiwenga was sitting, by-passing cabinet Ministers' VIP tent.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa focused his speech on unity and peace.

"With unity, focus and hard work, we can achieve much more exploits and much more successes. The results , development and progress we are witnessing under Second Republic are but beginning," Mnangagwa said in his speech.

Source - Byo24News

