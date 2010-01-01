Backyard breeding sparks vicious dog attacks

News / National

by Staff reporter

The alarming increase in dog attacks across Harare has been directly linked to the growing trend of illegal backyard dog breeding, according to the Zimbabwe National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ZNSPCA).As the city battles a surge in both fatal and non-fatal dog bite cases, ZNSPCA spokesperson Chrispen Chikadaya has raised concern over unregulated breeding practices and inadequate enforcement of animal control laws by municipal authorities."Because of economic challenges, people are now doing illegal breeding of dogs as a source of making money," Chikadaya said. "We now have a lot of what we call backyard breeders bringing in special breeds, some from South Africa. The dog population is growing unchecked."Chikadaya warned that many of the dogs involved in attacks are products of poor breeding practices, often handled by unlicensed and untrained individuals who employ cruel training methods. These techniques, he said, were making the animals more aggressive and unpredictable."Illegal or unregistered dog trainers are using harsh or cruel methods that are triggering the temperament of the puppies, causing them to be aggressive," he said.Despite existing Dog Licensing and Control By-laws - which regulate the number of dogs per property and require female dogs to be spayed - enforcement remains weak. Under the by-laws, one dog is allowed on properties smaller than 2,000 square metres, while larger properties can have up to four dogs.However, Chikadaya noted that these regulations are routinely flouted. "There should be stiffer penalties with regards to illegal dog breeders. For you to breed, you should have a breeder's licence, but 90% of breeders don't have one. The municipality is not doing its part," he said.The consequences of this enforcement gap are being felt across Harare. From January to November 2024, nearly 26,000 dog bites were reported nationwide, a sharp rise from 19,044 in 2023. And in just one week in January, the Health Ministry recorded 600 dog bite cases - underscoring the urgency of the situation.In one of the more disturbing recent incidents, a Boerbull and a Rottweiler mauled a schoolboy in Marlborough, leaving him seriously injured. He is currently receiving treatment at Arundel Hospital.To address the escalating problem, the ZNSPCA is working to raise public awareness and is engaging with Harare City Council in efforts to improve enforcement. The organisation has begun planning joint operations with municipal authorities aimed at clamping down on illegal breeders.Chikadaya also urged dog owners to be more responsible. "People should have walls, gates, and leashes. Dog ownership comes with responsibility," he said.As authorities face mounting pressure to take action, the ZNSPCA continues to call for stricter penalties and tighter regulation of breeding practices to curb the growing threat posed by aggressive and poorly trained dogs in urban areas.