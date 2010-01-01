Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Backyard breeding sparks vicious dog attacks

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago | Views
The alarming increase in dog attacks across Harare has been directly linked to the growing trend of illegal backyard dog breeding, according to the Zimbabwe National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ZNSPCA).

As the city battles a surge in both fatal and non-fatal dog bite cases, ZNSPCA spokesperson Chrispen Chikadaya has raised concern over unregulated breeding practices and inadequate enforcement of animal control laws by municipal authorities.

"Because of economic challenges, people are now doing illegal breeding of dogs as a source of making money," Chikadaya said. "We now have a lot of what we call backyard breeders bringing in special breeds, some from South Africa. The dog population is growing unchecked."

Chikadaya warned that many of the dogs involved in attacks are products of poor breeding practices, often handled by unlicensed and untrained individuals who employ cruel training methods. These techniques, he said, were making the animals more aggressive and unpredictable.

"Illegal or unregistered dog trainers are using harsh or cruel methods that are triggering the temperament of the puppies, causing them to be aggressive," he said.

Despite existing Dog Licensing and Control By-laws - which regulate the number of dogs per property and require female dogs to be spayed - enforcement remains weak. Under the by-laws, one dog is allowed on properties smaller than 2,000 square metres, while larger properties can have up to four dogs.

However, Chikadaya noted that these regulations are routinely flouted. "There should be stiffer penalties with regards to illegal dog breeders. For you to breed, you should have a breeder's licence, but 90% of breeders don't have one. The municipality is not doing its part," he said.

The consequences of this enforcement gap are being felt across Harare. From January to November 2024, nearly 26,000 dog bites were reported nationwide, a sharp rise from 19,044 in 2023. And in just one week in January, the Health Ministry recorded 600 dog bite cases - underscoring the urgency of the situation.

In one of the more disturbing recent incidents, a Boerbull and a Rottweiler mauled a schoolboy in Marlborough, leaving him seriously injured. He is currently receiving treatment at Arundel Hospital.

To address the escalating problem, the ZNSPCA is working to raise public awareness and is engaging with Harare City Council in efforts to improve enforcement. The organisation has begun planning joint operations with municipal authorities aimed at clamping down on illegal breeders.

Chikadaya also urged dog owners to be more responsible. "People should have walls, gates, and leashes. Dog ownership comes with responsibility," he said.

As authorities face mounting pressure to take action, the ZNSPCA continues to call for stricter penalties and tighter regulation of breeding practices to curb the growing threat posed by aggressive and poorly trained dogs in urban areas.

Source - NewsDay
More on: #Dogs, #Breeding, #Harare

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF denies rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga

25 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa explains why Gata was declared national hero

27 mins ago | 20 Views

'Firimoni' of Gringo productions dies

31 mins ago | 24 Views

Ziyakhala manje: Mchunu, Cele summoned by ANC integrity commission

36 mins ago | 41 Views

MP embroiled in Chitungwiza land dispute

52 mins ago | 27 Views

CZR calls for crackdown on rampant sale of counterfeit electronics

53 mins ago | 18 Views

Casmyn FC player dies after training

53 mins ago | 49 Views

2 feared dead in Harare-Mutoko highway crash

54 mins ago | 44 Views

Man arrested for stealing 33 goats

54 mins ago | 49 Views

Fuel smuggler arrested with 1 000 litres

55 mins ago | 43 Views

Botswana man illegally enters Zim to see prophet

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga beefs up security, as Chigananda sneaks into tent

3 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Zinasu condemns 'illegal and undemocratic' expulsions of students

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Masimirembwa under intense scrutiny over Tagwirei vehicle donations

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

Man acquitted after killing his 'possessed' mother in witchcraft row

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mashaba calls for deportation of Rutendo Matinyarare

6 hrs ago | 874 Views

Open letter to the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

Vote-buying for beginners: A Zvigananda guide to electoral philanthropy

7 hrs ago | 260 Views

Scottland FC employee caught in VVIP ticket fraud

7 hrs ago | 485 Views

Govt tasks ARDA to deliver 850 000t grain annually

7 hrs ago | 119 Views

ZimStat boss anti-graft trial opens

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

Health Director's corruption case flops

7 hrs ago | 241 Views

Woman forces hubby to accept neighbour's pregnancy

7 hrs ago | 676 Views

Scottland signs Malawian striker

7 hrs ago | 148 Views

Residents slam prepaid water meters plan

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

UZ suspends 6 students over Ordinance 30

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa's ally takes over City Sports Centre

7 hrs ago | 258 Views

Tagwirei's risky play in Zimbabwe's Game of Thrones

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe govt to set up oxygen plant in Lupane

7 hrs ago | 100 Views

Cabinet approves amendment to medicines law

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe revises GDP upwards to US$44.4 billion

8 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe nurses threaten strike

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

Delta slams local sugar producers over poor quality

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe hopes to service external debt

8 hrs ago | 59 Views

Election reforms key to holding free & fair elections in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

The Zezuru-Korekore empire died with its founding King, Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 438 Views

UZ suspends student for breaching Ordinance 30

16 hrs ago | 629 Views

50 Joshualites awarded Scholarships amid debate over tribal bias

17 hrs ago | 720 Views

Legal showdown brews between Mahere and Tinoda Machakaire

20 hrs ago | 654 Views

ZRP bans officers from kombi business

20 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Security firm sues +HIV ex-employee

20 hrs ago | 856 Views

Coal mining row erupts in Chipinge

20 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mai TT apologises

20 hrs ago | 577 Views

Resident backlash forces Plumtree to scrap US$12 levy

20 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe govt raises alarm over skills gap

20 hrs ago | 326 Views

Man on the run after raping minor

20 hrs ago | 181 Views

Beitbridge soldiers kill unarmed churchgoer

20 hrs ago | 350 Views

ZEC sets August 2 for Epworth ward 6 by-election

20 hrs ago | 47 Views

Tensions erupts over Harare Master Plan

20 hrs ago | 148 Views