Fuel smuggler arrested with 1 000 litres

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago | Views
In a coordinated crackdown on fuel smuggling, a joint operation by the Zimbabwe Republic Police Support Unit and the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has resulted in the seizure of over 1,000 litres of petrol suspected to have been illegally brought in from neighbouring Mozambique.

The fuel bust occurred on July 6 near Southdown Estate, close to the Zimbabwe-Mozambique border, when 27-year-old Tuso Munda was intercepted while attempting to cross into Zimbabwe through an illegal point.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

"On July 6, the joint team intercepted 27-year-old Tuso Munda near the borderline at Southdown Estate. Munda was attempting to enter Zimbabwe through an illegal crossing point," said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

Upon searching Munda's vehicle, authorities discovered four 220-litre metal drums and five 30-litre plastic containers filled with petrol. The total recovered fuel amounted to 1,030 litres, with an estimated street value of US$1,545.

Munda was arrested on the spot and is expected to face charges related to illegal fuel possession and smuggling.

The recovered fuel has been transported to Chipinge Rural Police Station and will be handed over to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) at the Mount Selinda Border Post for further processing.

Authorities have intensified patrols along the porous border with Mozambique in an effort to curb the growing trend of cross-border smuggling, which is often linked to organised syndicates seeking to exploit fuel price disparities between the two countries.

The latest seizure underscores the government's commitment to tackling illegal fuel trade and protecting revenue inflows amid ongoing economic challenges.

Source - Manica Post
