Man arrested for stealing 33 goats

Staff reporter
A 36-year-old man from Hwajembwa Village under Chief Mutambara has been arrested in connection with the theft of 33 goats belonging to fellow villager Christian Zikiti, aged 53. The incident occurred on the evening of July 6.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the arrest of Peter Chikwature, who allegedly broke into Zikiti's goat pen and drove the livestock to the Marange area.

"The accused came in the evening and removed the poles of the pen. He drove 33 goats to the Marange area," said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

The theft was discovered the following morning when Zikiti visited his kraal and found the goat pen open. Upon inspecting the area, he spotted unfamiliar footprints leading away from the enclosure. After alerting fellow villagers, they tracked the footprints toward the Erimiti area, where they found Chikwature herding the stolen goats.

Upon seeing the villagers, Chikwature fled, but the villagers gave chase and managed to apprehend him after a brief struggle. A search of the satchel he was carrying revealed five knives, a 2×2 metre black plastic sheet, and three 50kg empty sacks.

Chikwature confessed to stealing the goats and admitted to slaughtering three young ones, whose remains were later found discarded in the bush. A total of 30 goats were recovered and returned to the rightful owner.

He was handed over to ZRP Cashel for further investigation and processing.

In a separate but related incident, ZRP Cashel also arrested five men from Rekerwi Village in Chimanimani for allegedly stealing and slaughtering a cow belonging to 42-year-old Loicy Mutambara.

According to Assistant Inspector Chinyoka, the suspects - Funuel Rudzungu (18), Kudzanai Rudzungu (18), Shupai Kambureni (44), Chipo Zulu (32), and Takesure Gonzo (36) - conspired to kill and sell meat from a cow that had fallen into an irrigation canal on July 4.

"Funuel Rudzungu was the herdboy and left 13 cattle grazing. When one cow fell into the canal, it was rescued by passersby who informed the owner. Rudzungu later teamed up with the other accused and slaughtered the cow, selling the meat and leaving only three legs," said Chinyoka.

Funuel later returned to Mutambara's homestead with the cow bell and falsely claimed the animal had died. However, upon inspecting the grazing area, Mutambara only found bloodstains, prompting her to report the matter to police.

A follow-up investigation led to a search of Rudzungu's home, where three legs of the cow were recovered. All five suspects were arrested and are expected to face stocktheft charges.

The police have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious livestock movements or theft cases, warning that stocktheft remains a serious offence under Zimbabwean law.

