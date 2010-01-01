2 feared dead in Harare-Mutoko highway crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two people are feared dead following a road traffic accident that occurred early Wednesday morning along the Harare-Mutoko Highway near the old tollgate site in Chishawasha.According to an eyewitness at the scene, the accident involved a lorry that was transporting farmers and a load of tomatoes from Mutoko to the Mbare Musika vegetable market in Harare. The vehicle reportedly veered off the road and crashed into a tree."It looked like the driver lost control of the truck. It left the road and smashed into a tree with great force. There were people on board, and it was carrying tomatoes, which spilled all over the place," said the eyewitness.The Zimbabwe Republic Police is yet to release an official statement or confirm the fatalities, but preliminary accounts suggest that at least two people may have lost their lives in the crash.The condition of the other passengers remains unclear, and emergency responders were seen attending to the injured at the site. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, though eyewitnesses suspect speeding or driver fatigue may have played a role.The Harare-Mutoko Highway is known for its heavy traffic, particularly from farming communities transporting produce to urban markets, and has seen a number of serious accidents in recent years.More details are expected once the police complete their investigation and provide an official update.