Casmyn FC player dies after training

The ZIFA Southern Region Division One League has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of Casmyn FC player Trust Munenge, who tragically collapsed and died on Tuesday.Munenge, aged 26, is reported to have collapsed shortly after completing a training session. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.Confirming the tragic news, the ZIFA Southern Region League executive expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the young footballer."The Southern Region League executive extends its heartfelt condolences to Casmyn FC, and to the family and friends of Trust Munenge following his tragic passing," read a statement released by the league.Munenge's death has sent shockwaves through the football community, with fellow players, coaches, and supporters expressing grief over the untimely loss of a promising talent.Details surrounding the exact cause of death remain unclear, but tributes have continued to pour in from across the country's football fraternity, highlighting Munenge's passion, discipline, and commitment to the sport.Casmyn FC is expected to hold a memorial event in honour of their late player, as the team and the league come to terms with the devastating loss.