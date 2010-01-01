CZR calls for crackdown on rampant sale of counterfeit electronics

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) has raised alarm over the growing sale of counterfeit and fraudulently marketed electronic goods across the country, calling for an urgent multi-agency law enforcement operation to curb the illegal trade.In a letter addressed to Zimbabwe Republic Police Harare Metropolitan Province Commander, Commissioner Maxwell Chikunguru, CZR president Dr Denford Mutashu warned that the sale of fake or refurbished devices - misrepresented as brand new - had become rampant, especially in central business districts (CBDs) of major cities and towns."The CZR, representing the interests of formal retailers and wholesalers across Zimbabwe, is gravely concerned by the growing infiltration of counterfeit, refurbished and fraudulently marketed electronic goods, particularly smartphones, tablets, laptops and related accessories, within the Harare central business district," Dr Mutashu stated.He said the illicit trade was eroding consumer trust, violating intellectual property rights, and placing formal businesses at a competitive disadvantage.CZR has received multiple complaints from affected consumers and retailers, with some officials witnessing these fraudulent practices firsthand. In one case, Dr Mutashu recounted how a customer bought a cellphone from a central Harare store, only for it to malfunction within days. When the buyer returned to the shop seeking a refund or replacement, the seller reportedly became evasive and aggressive."This single case is a microcosm of the daily exploitation faced by hundreds of Zimbabwean consumers," Dr Mutashu said.According to the CZR, most of these illicit traders operate without proper registration, evade taxes, and fail to issue receipts, leaving consumers with no legal recourse. Many also falsely advertise second-hand or refurbished goods as brand new, undermining fair competition and breaching consumer protection laws."These shops operate outside the regulatory frameworks for both telecommunications and consumer protection, with no traceable physical or legal identity," said Dr Mutashu.He warned that the continued presence of these unscrupulous traders was not only defrauding customers but also depriving the Government of critical tax revenue.The CZR is calling on the police and other regulatory bodies, including the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), to collaborate on a nationwide crackdown to restore order in the retail electronics sector.Dr Mutashu emphasized that without decisive action, the integrity of the formal retail sector would continue to deteriorate, and consumers would remain exposed to substandard and fraudulent products.