MP embroiled in Chitungwiza land dispute

A resident of Manyame Park, Loverjoy Chogugudza, has lodged a formal complaint with the Municipality of Chitungwiza accusing St Mary's Member of Parliament Brighton Mazhindu of corruption, abuse of office, misrepresentation, threats, and verbal assault in a dispute over a legally acquired residential stand.In a letter dated July 9, 2025, and addressed to the Town Clerk, Chogugudza recounts an incident that occurred on June 6 at his property located at Stand 10945, Manyame Park. He claims the CCC legislator, accompanied by a Mr Chinhengo and several unidentified individuals claiming to be land surveyors, confronted him on his property and attempted to re-peg the land without presenting any official documents or identification from the Chitungwiza Town Council.Chogugudza asserts that he lawfully purchased the stand through municipal procedures and is currently constructing his home. The sudden confrontation, he says, has disrupted construction and left him and his family living in fear."I was violently approached by Brighton Mazhindu and individuals who presented no formal identification or documentation. They demanded I vacate my stand, claiming it belonged to someone else. The MP issued threats and used abusive language. He has long been known in the area for land-related intimidation," Chogugudza wrote.He further alleged that Mazhindu, described in the complaint as "widely known as a land baron in our area," did not provide any legal proof of ownership or authority to justify the re-pegging exercise.To support his claim, Chogugudza submitted a copy of his official stand allocation letter, municipal payment receipts, approved building plans, and a police report documenting the encounter.Chogugudza is now calling for an immediate investigation into the legislator's conduct. He also seeks reassurance of his right to peaceful development of the property, enhanced security for himself and his family, and intervention by municipal and law enforcement authorities to prevent any further harassment or unlawful claims.The case highlights persistent issues surrounding land allocation and alleged corruption in Chitungwiza, where political interference and land baronism have led to numerous disputes and evictions. Several residents in recent years have raised similar concerns about losing property to well-connected individuals.As of publication, MP Brighton Mazhindu has not publicly responded to the allegations. Chitungwiza Municipality is yet to issue a statement on the matter.