Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MP embroiled in Chitungwiza land dispute

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
A resident of Manyame Park, Loverjoy Chogugudza, has lodged a formal complaint with the Municipality of Chitungwiza accusing St Mary's Member of Parliament Brighton Mazhindu of corruption, abuse of office, misrepresentation, threats, and verbal assault in a dispute over a legally acquired residential stand.

In a letter dated July 9, 2025, and addressed to the Town Clerk, Chogugudza recounts an incident that occurred on June 6 at his property located at Stand 10945, Manyame Park. He claims the CCC legislator, accompanied by a Mr Chinhengo and several unidentified individuals claiming to be land surveyors, confronted him on his property and attempted to re-peg the land without presenting any official documents or identification from the Chitungwiza Town Council.

Chogugudza asserts that he lawfully purchased the stand through municipal procedures and is currently constructing his home. The sudden confrontation, he says, has disrupted construction and left him and his family living in fear.

"I was violently approached by Brighton Mazhindu and individuals who presented no formal identification or documentation. They demanded I vacate my stand, claiming it belonged to someone else. The MP issued threats and used abusive language. He has long been known in the area for land-related intimidation," Chogugudza wrote.

He further alleged that Mazhindu, described in the complaint as "widely known as a land baron in our area," did not provide any legal proof of ownership or authority to justify the re-pegging exercise.

To support his claim, Chogugudza submitted a copy of his official stand allocation letter, municipal payment receipts, approved building plans, and a police report documenting the encounter.

Chogugudza is now calling for an immediate investigation into the legislator's conduct. He also seeks reassurance of his right to peaceful development of the property, enhanced security for himself and his family, and intervention by municipal and law enforcement authorities to prevent any further harassment or unlawful claims.

The case highlights persistent issues surrounding land allocation and alleged corruption in Chitungwiza, where political interference and land baronism have led to numerous disputes and evictions. Several residents in recent years have raised similar concerns about losing property to well-connected individuals.

As of publication, MP Brighton Mazhindu has not publicly responded to the allegations. Chitungwiza Municipality is yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Land, #Dispute,

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF denies rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga

26 mins ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa explains why Gata was declared national hero

27 mins ago | 22 Views

'Firimoni' of Gringo productions dies

32 mins ago | 24 Views

Ziyakhala manje: Mchunu, Cele summoned by ANC integrity commission

37 mins ago | 42 Views

CZR calls for crackdown on rampant sale of counterfeit electronics

53 mins ago | 18 Views

Casmyn FC player dies after training

54 mins ago | 50 Views

2 feared dead in Harare-Mutoko highway crash

55 mins ago | 45 Views

Man arrested for stealing 33 goats

55 mins ago | 49 Views

Fuel smuggler arrested with 1 000 litres

56 mins ago | 44 Views

Backyard breeding sparks vicious dog attacks

56 mins ago | 33 Views

Botswana man illegally enters Zim to see prophet

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga beefs up security, as Chigananda sneaks into tent

3 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Zinasu condemns 'illegal and undemocratic' expulsions of students

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Masimirembwa under intense scrutiny over Tagwirei vehicle donations

4 hrs ago | 462 Views

Man acquitted after killing his 'possessed' mother in witchcraft row

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mashaba calls for deportation of Rutendo Matinyarare

6 hrs ago | 874 Views

Open letter to the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

Vote-buying for beginners: A Zvigananda guide to electoral philanthropy

7 hrs ago | 260 Views

Scottland FC employee caught in VVIP ticket fraud

7 hrs ago | 486 Views

Govt tasks ARDA to deliver 850 000t grain annually

7 hrs ago | 119 Views

ZimStat boss anti-graft trial opens

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

Health Director's corruption case flops

7 hrs ago | 241 Views

Woman forces hubby to accept neighbour's pregnancy

7 hrs ago | 676 Views

Scottland signs Malawian striker

7 hrs ago | 148 Views

Residents slam prepaid water meters plan

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

UZ suspends 6 students over Ordinance 30

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa's ally takes over City Sports Centre

7 hrs ago | 258 Views

Tagwirei's risky play in Zimbabwe's Game of Thrones

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe govt to set up oxygen plant in Lupane

7 hrs ago | 100 Views

Cabinet approves amendment to medicines law

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe revises GDP upwards to US$44.4 billion

8 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe nurses threaten strike

8 hrs ago | 249 Views

Delta slams local sugar producers over poor quality

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe hopes to service external debt

8 hrs ago | 59 Views

Election reforms key to holding free & fair elections in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

The Zezuru-Korekore empire died with its founding King, Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 439 Views

UZ suspends student for breaching Ordinance 30

16 hrs ago | 629 Views

50 Joshualites awarded Scholarships amid debate over tribal bias

17 hrs ago | 720 Views

Legal showdown brews between Mahere and Tinoda Machakaire

20 hrs ago | 655 Views

ZRP bans officers from kombi business

20 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Security firm sues +HIV ex-employee

20 hrs ago | 856 Views

Coal mining row erupts in Chipinge

20 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mai TT apologises

20 hrs ago | 577 Views

Resident backlash forces Plumtree to scrap US$12 levy

20 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe govt raises alarm over skills gap

20 hrs ago | 326 Views

Man on the run after raping minor

20 hrs ago | 181 Views

Beitbridge soldiers kill unarmed churchgoer

20 hrs ago | 350 Views

ZEC sets August 2 for Epworth ward 6 by-election

20 hrs ago | 47 Views

Tensions erupts over Harare Master Plan

20 hrs ago | 148 Views