Ziyakhala manje: Mchunu, Cele summoned by ANC integrity commission

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and his predecessor, Bheki Cele, have been summoned to appear before the African National Congress (ANC) Integrity Commission following damning allegations linking them to corruption and organised crime.

The explosive accusations were brought forward by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and centre on the pair's alleged connections to controversial businessman Vusumusi "Cat" Matlala. Matlala is believed to be at the helm of a powerful criminal syndicate with deep ties to politicians, police officials, and elements of the judiciary.

According to reports, Cele is accused of staying in a luxury penthouse owned by Matlala, just before the businessman's company secured a R360 million contract with the South African Police Service (SAPS). The timing of the contract award has raised red flags about potential collusion and abuse of influence.

Minister Mchunu, meanwhile, is under fire for allegedly disbanding a police task team investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal. Mkhwanazi claimed the task team had begun to expose links between high-ranking figures and a broader criminal network before it was abruptly shut down.

The allegations have sparked public outrage and renewed concerns about entrenched corruption within the ANC and law enforcement.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula confirmed that Mchunu is scheduled to appear before the party's Integrity Commission. However, he clarified that the ANC's "step-aside" rule does not currently apply, as no formal charges have been filed against the minister.

"The Integrity Commission will look into the matter and guide the organisation accordingly," Mbalula said.

While details surrounding Cele's appearance remain less clear, party insiders suggest both men will face extensive questioning over their alleged involvement in the scandal.

The controversy has once again cast a shadow over the ANC's commitment to transparency and internal accountability. With the party's credibility already battered by years of corruption scandals, political analysts warn that the outcome of the hearings could prove pivotal ahead of the next general election.

Public calls for criminal investigations are also growing, with civil society organisations demanding greater accountability and independent oversight into SAPS procurement and political interference in law enforcement.

As the country awaits the Integrity Commission's findings, pressure continues to mount on the ANC to demonstrate a genuine break from its troubled past and restore public trust in its leadership.

Source - online
More on: #Mchunu, #Cele, #ANC

