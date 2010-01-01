'Firimoni' of Gringo productions dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's arts community is mourning the death of veteran actor Fanuel Tonganayi, best known for his role as "Firimoni" in the popular Gringo television drama series. Tonganayi passed away recently, though details surrounding the cause of death have not yet been made public.Tonganayi rose to fame through his portrayal of the bumbling yet lovable Firimoni, the boyfriend of Madhumbe - the sharp-tongued maid in the Gweshegweshe household. His character was known for his awkward antics, peculiar expressions, and a knack for finding himself in ridiculous situations that endeared him to viewers across Zimbabwe.Firimoni's comedic highlights included an unforgettable night spent on the roof after being mistaken for a thief, and a hilariously painful scene in which he was stung by a bee - moments that contributed to the enduring popularity of Gringo, one of Zimbabwe's most iconic comedy series.In January 2025, Tonganayi made headlines after publicly appealing for help from businessman Wicknell Chivayo, highlighting the financial struggles many local artists continue to face despite their popularity and contribution to Zimbabwean culture.Tributes have begun to pour in from fellow actors, fans, and cultural commentators, who remember Tonganayi not just for his on-screen talent but for his humility and dedication to his craft."He brought so much laughter to homes across Zimbabwe," said one fan. "Firimoni may have been a fictional character, but Fanuel made him real - and unforgettable."Tonganayi's passing marks yet another loss for Zimbabwe's entertainment industry, which has in recent years seen the deaths of several stars from the golden era of local television drama.Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in due course.