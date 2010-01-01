Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa explains why Gata was declared national hero

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
As questions arise among Zimbabweans about why certain individuals who did not directly participate in the liberation struggle are accorded the status of national heroes, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has offered clarity on the matter.

Speaking during the burial of Sydney Gata, one such declared national hero, President Mnangagwa highlighted that Zimbabwe's national heroes are no longer limited to those who fought in the liberation war. Instead, a new generation of heroes from various fields is being recognised for their patriotism and service to the nation.

"Over the years, a new breed of heroes continues to be honoured who have distinguished themselves in various areas of society including in post-independence governmental administration, diplomacy, as well as in commerce and industry," the President said.

He emphasised that regardless of the field, those honoured as national heroes "stand as a towering symbol of true patriotism, selfless dedication and persistent commitment to our motherland, Zimbabwe."

Sydney Gata's elevation to national hero status has prompted some public curiosity, with many questioning the criteria used for such declarations.

Dr Gata came to Zimbabwe at Independence and joined the University of Zimbabwe as a lecturer in the Faculty of Engineering, where his international experience enriched teaching and research.

He later served as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Manpower and Planning Development, spearheading the construction of polytechnics and the National Training Centre, which significantly advanced technical and vocational education in Zimbabwe.

Dr Gata's political journey included joining ZANU PF, where he served as Provincial Secretary of Economic Affairs and Secretary for Transport and Welfare.

In 1982, he made history as the first African General Manager of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Company (ZESC), a position he held for five years. He played a pivotal role in the amalgamation of electricity authorities into the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), guiding the power sector through its formative years.

His influence extended regionally when, in 1983, he was appointed to the board of the Central Africa Power Corporation (CAPCO), contributing to regional energy initiatives.

In 1986, Dr Gata was appointed Chief Executive Officer and board member of ZESA, cementing his legacy as a key figure in Zimbabwe's energy sector development.

President Mnangagwa's remarks underscore a broader definition of national heroism that recognises contributions to the nation's post-independence growth and development, extending beyond the liberation war to embrace excellence and service in all sectors of society.

Source - online
More on: #Gata, #Mnangagwa, #Hero

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF denies rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga

52 secs ago | 0 Views

'Firimoni' of Gringo productions dies

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Ziyakhala manje: Mchunu, Cele summoned by ANC integrity commission

11 mins ago | 6 Views

MP embroiled in Chitungwiza land dispute

27 mins ago | 11 Views

CZR calls for crackdown on rampant sale of counterfeit electronics

28 mins ago | 10 Views

Casmyn FC player dies after training

29 mins ago | 17 Views

2 feared dead in Harare-Mutoko highway crash

29 mins ago | 20 Views

Man arrested for stealing 33 goats

30 mins ago | 22 Views

Fuel smuggler arrested with 1 000 litres

30 mins ago | 19 Views

Backyard breeding sparks vicious dog attacks

31 mins ago | 12 Views

Botswana man illegally enters Zim to see prophet

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga beefs up security, as Chigananda sneaks into tent

3 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Zinasu condemns 'illegal and undemocratic' expulsions of students

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Masimirembwa under intense scrutiny over Tagwirei vehicle donations

4 hrs ago | 438 Views

Man acquitted after killing his 'possessed' mother in witchcraft row

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mashaba calls for deportation of Rutendo Matinyarare

5 hrs ago | 819 Views

Open letter to the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema

6 hrs ago | 572 Views

Vote-buying for beginners: A Zvigananda guide to electoral philanthropy

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Scottland FC employee caught in VVIP ticket fraud

7 hrs ago | 477 Views

Govt tasks ARDA to deliver 850 000t grain annually

7 hrs ago | 117 Views

ZimStat boss anti-graft trial opens

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

Health Director's corruption case flops

7 hrs ago | 234 Views

Woman forces hubby to accept neighbour's pregnancy

7 hrs ago | 666 Views

Scottland signs Malawian striker

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Residents slam prepaid water meters plan

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

UZ suspends 6 students over Ordinance 30

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa's ally takes over City Sports Centre

7 hrs ago | 254 Views

Tagwirei's risky play in Zimbabwe's Game of Thrones

7 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe govt to set up oxygen plant in Lupane

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

Cabinet approves amendment to medicines law

7 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe revises GDP upwards to US$44.4 billion

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe nurses threaten strike

7 hrs ago | 238 Views

Delta slams local sugar producers over poor quality

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe hopes to service external debt

7 hrs ago | 58 Views

Election reforms key to holding free & fair elections in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 97 Views

The Zezuru-Korekore empire died with its founding King, Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 429 Views

UZ suspends student for breaching Ordinance 30

15 hrs ago | 629 Views

50 Joshualites awarded Scholarships amid debate over tribal bias

16 hrs ago | 717 Views

Legal showdown brews between Mahere and Tinoda Machakaire

19 hrs ago | 652 Views

ZRP bans officers from kombi business

20 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Security firm sues +HIV ex-employee

20 hrs ago | 852 Views

Coal mining row erupts in Chipinge

20 hrs ago | 590 Views

Mai TT apologises

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Resident backlash forces Plumtree to scrap US$12 levy

20 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe govt raises alarm over skills gap

20 hrs ago | 326 Views

Man on the run after raping minor

20 hrs ago | 178 Views

Beitbridge soldiers kill unarmed churchgoer

20 hrs ago | 348 Views

ZEC sets August 2 for Epworth ward 6 by-election

20 hrs ago | 47 Views

Tensions erupts over Harare Master Plan

20 hrs ago | 147 Views