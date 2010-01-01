Zanu-PF denies rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU PF has categorically dismissed rumours of a rift between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, reaffirming the strong bond and unity that have defined their decades-long partnership.In a statement released on Tuesday evening, ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, emphasised that no political force or gossip will come between the two leaders, whose collaboration remains central to Zimbabwe's development agenda."President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga have faced and overcome some of the most formidable threats to this nation, standing side by side," said Mutsvangwa. "Their relationship is unshakeable, built on over five decades of shared experience, forged in the crucible of national liberation and state-building."Highlighting the achievements under the current Second Republic, Mutsvangwa pointed to significant strides in agriculture, mining, and industry. He celebrated the historic milestone of Zimbabwe's 2025 tobacco output surpassing 300 million kilograms—the highest ever recorded—driven largely by small and medium-scale farmers who are now earning close to a billion dollars annually, a testament to President Mnangagwa's economic reforms.Gold production has also risen markedly, particularly among small-scale miners, reflecting the reformist policies championed by the current administration. Mutsvangwa praised the introduction of the gold-backed Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, describing it as a bold initiative that has restored monetary stability and helped "exorcise the ghost of past hyperinflation."On the industrial front, the Manhize Dinson Iron and Steel project was highlighted as a symbol of Zimbabwe's resilience and potential, alongside government programmes such as Pfumvudza/Intwasa, wheat self-sufficiency efforts, and a thriving construction sector.Drawing from his personal experience, Mutsvangwa noted, "I have witnessed their resilience and shared vision over the years, dismissing any claims of discord as baseless. They have been steeled by the toughest tests of character. In the trenches, a comrade remains your keeper—there is no room for petty quarrels when facing a common enemy. The stakes are far too high."The statement seeks to quash speculation surrounding the dynamics at the highest levels of ZANU PF as the party prepares for the 2028 general elections, projecting a message of cohesion and steady leadership committed to Zimbabwe's progress.