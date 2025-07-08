Truck incident at Trabablas Interchange causes damage

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has confirmed an incident involving a Tika Chem Investments (Pvt) Ltd truck that caused damage to public infrastructure at the recently constructed Trabablas Interchange.According to the ministry, the incident occurred on 08 July 2025, when a truck owned by Tika Chem Investments, located at 551 Empowerment Way, Willowvale, Harare, was transporting a granite stone. The load reportedly fell off the vehicle, damaging guard rails and a section of the new pavement at the interchange.In response, the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) impounded the truck to conduct a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the mishap. Following an assessment, the ministry has directed the truck owner to carry out full repairs on the damaged infrastructure — entirely at their own expense."The truck will remain impounded until the repairs have been completed to a satisfactory standard and the VID has confirmed that the vehicle meets all necessary safety regulations," the ministry stated.The ministry further used the incident to issue a strong reminder to transport operators and motorists about their duty to safeguard public infrastructure. It urged citizens to play a proactive role by reporting any instances of vandalism or negligence that could lead to damage of roads, bridges, or other critical infrastructure."Failure to report such incidents contributes to unnecessary financial burdens on the taxpayer," read the statement. "Let us all work together to protect and preserve our national infrastructure for the benefit of present and future generations."The ministry also encouraged the public to submit videos, photos, or detailed reports of incidents involving infrastructure damage to the relevant authorities to ensure swift accountability and intervention.The Trabablas Interchange is part of Zimbabwe's broader infrastructure development programme, and the government has repeatedly warned that negligence or abuse of such facilities will not be tolerated.