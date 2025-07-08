Bosso clear player dues after Chivayo's US$57,000 bailout

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders Football Club has paid off all outstanding signing-on fees and winning bonuses owed to players from the 2024 season, thanks to the intervention of Harare businessman Wicknell Chivayo.The debt, which stood at US$57,000, was fully settled this week, with players confirming they had received the payments. The development comes as a major morale booster ahead of Highlanders' crucial Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against GreenFuel at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.Club officials and Chivayo's appointed project coordinator, Jabulani Nkomo, confirmed on Wednesday that the funds had been disbursed."We have started with the payment of winning bonuses and we got the figures from the executive which confirmed an amount of US$57,000. That money has been disbursed. We are on our way to delivering what we promised from the donor," Nkomo said.This marks the second time Chivayo has stepped in to rescue the club. He previously paid US$20,000 to settle outstanding dues owed to former coach Baltemar Brito and his assistant, helping Highlanders avoid a FIFA-imposed transfer ban.Earlier this year, Chivayo pledged US$1 million to the Bulawayo giants, to be disbursed in tranches from July 2025 to January 2026. The first installment of US$250,000 has already been released, with part of the funds earmarked for infrastructure upgrades, including the erection of an 800-meter perimeter wall at the Highlanders Clubhouse.Highlanders treasurer Nkani Khoza expressed his relief, stating, "At least now I can sleep," in reference to the pressure the debt had placed on the club's finances.Club captain Ariel Sibanda, flanked by vice-captains Andrew Mbeba and Melikhaya Ncube, also confirmed the payment. "We received the winning bonuses. The boys are raring to go," Sibanda said.The payment of dues is expected to inject renewed energy and focus into the squad as Highlanders aim to maintain momentum in the second half of the Premiership season.