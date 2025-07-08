Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa joins parliament's Q&A session

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa made a rare appearance in the National Assembly on Wednesday during the weekly question-and-answer session, a move that has been described as a reaffirmation of his constitutional role in the Legislature.

The visit was revealed in an X (formerly Twitter) post by Parliament and later confirmed by Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, who praised the President's presence as both symbolic and constitutionally significant.

"The visit to Parliament by the President must be read within the aegis of the Constitution," said Speaker Mudenda. "Section 116 of the Constitution unequivocally states that ‘The Legislature of Zimbabwe consists of Parliament and the President.'"

Although President Mnangagwa did not participate in the debates or engage directly in the question-and-answer session, his observance of proceedings was widely interpreted as a gesture of commitment to the principles of transparency, accountability, and constitutional governance.

The Wednesday Q&A session provides Members of Parliament an opportunity to question Cabinet ministers on government policy, raise constituency concerns, and hold the Executive to account-an essential function in Zimbabwe's democratic framework.

Analysts say the President's presence helps underscore the importance of cooperation and mutual respect between the three arms of government-Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary.

The visit also comes at a time when calls for increased transparency and responsiveness from government officials are growing, with public institutions under pressure to deliver on service delivery, economic reform, and good governance.

While the President's appearance was brief and non-interventionist, it has sparked conversations about the evolving role of the Head of State in promoting participatory democracy.

Source - The Herald

