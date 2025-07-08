Man commits suicide at in-laws' homestead

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 64-year-old man from Mutukwa Village under Chief Zimunya tragically died last Thursday after allegedly consuming poison at his in-laws' homestead in Gwese Village, following a heated dispute over his wife's illness.The deceased, Samson Taringa, reportedly ingested an unknown substance around 9am and was later found vomiting blood behind a kitchen hut by his wife, Lynette Kaserera (65). He was rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident.According to police, the incident stemmed from a domestic disagreement. Taringa had accused his in-laws of refusing to assist with his wife's medical condition, which he reportedly believed to be caused by unnatural means. Tensions over the matter are believed to have pushed him into despair.Earlier on the same day, Taringa reportedly confided in his sister, Grace Mukaira (53), telling her he intended to take his own life. He then proceeded to his in-laws' residence where he allegedly drank the toxic substance.After being discovered by his wife in distress and vomiting blood, Taringa was rushed to Chitaka Clinic and later referred to Victoria Chitepo Hospital. Medical personnel at the hospital confirmed he was already deceased upon arrival.Police say investigations are ongoing, and they have urged members of the public to seek counseling or community mediation when facing domestic challenges rather than resorting to drastic measures.The incident has left the local community in shock, highlighting the emotional and psychological toll family conflicts can have, especially in the context of health-related stress and strained in-law relations.