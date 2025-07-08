Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tenant bashes landlady

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A 43-year-old Plumtree lady is in trouble after she assaulted her landlady in a domestic dispute.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts where Bekezela Sibanda appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

She told the magistrate that she wants the services of a lawyer, hence the matter was remanded to July 14.

The state alleged that on June 18, the complainant, Samukeliso Ndlovu, approached the accused and asked if the police had visited her place.

The conversation did not end well as Sibanda became violent and assaulted Ndlovu on the face with fists.

Sheila Nyathi represented the state.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Trevor Ncube's AMH charged for 'insulting' Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Man commits suicide at in-laws' homestead

6 hrs ago | 405 Views

EcoCash launches 'EcoCash Plus' wallet

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa joins parliament's Q&A session

6 hrs ago | 316 Views

Bosso clear player dues after Chivayo's US$57,000 bailout

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mahere faces, yet another $100,000 defamation lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 286 Views

Truck incident at Trabablas Interchange causes damage

7 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zanu-PF denies rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa explains why Gata was declared national hero

9 hrs ago | 700 Views

'Firimoni' of Gringo productions dies

9 hrs ago | 493 Views

Ziyakhala manje: Mchunu, Cele summoned by ANC integrity commission

9 hrs ago | 372 Views

MP embroiled in Chitungwiza land dispute

9 hrs ago | 177 Views

CZR calls for crackdown on rampant sale of counterfeit electronics

9 hrs ago | 108 Views

Casmyn FC player dies after training

9 hrs ago | 198 Views

2 feared dead in Harare-Mutoko highway crash

9 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man arrested for stealing 33 goats

9 hrs ago | 181 Views

Fuel smuggler arrested with 1 000 litres

9 hrs ago | 179 Views

Backyard breeding sparks vicious dog attacks

9 hrs ago | 101 Views

Botswana man illegally enters Zim to see prophet

11 hrs ago | 577 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga beefs up security, as Chigananda sneaks into tent

12 hrs ago | 2115 Views

Zinasu condemns 'illegal and undemocratic' expulsions of students

12 hrs ago | 115 Views

Masimirembwa under intense scrutiny over Tagwirei vehicle donations

13 hrs ago | 577 Views

Man acquitted after killing his 'possessed' mother in witchcraft row

14 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mashaba calls for deportation of Rutendo Matinyarare

14 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Open letter to the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema

15 hrs ago | 697 Views

Vote-buying for beginners: A Zvigananda guide to electoral philanthropy

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Scottland FC employee caught in VVIP ticket fraud

16 hrs ago | 537 Views

Govt tasks ARDA to deliver 850 000t grain annually

16 hrs ago | 130 Views

ZimStat boss anti-graft trial opens

16 hrs ago | 245 Views

Health Director's corruption case flops

16 hrs ago | 282 Views

Woman forces hubby to accept neighbour's pregnancy

16 hrs ago | 800 Views

Scottland signs Malawian striker

16 hrs ago | 160 Views

Residents slam prepaid water meters plan

16 hrs ago | 144 Views

UZ suspends 6 students over Ordinance 30

16 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa's ally takes over City Sports Centre

16 hrs ago | 298 Views

Tagwirei's risky play in Zimbabwe's Game of Thrones

16 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe govt to set up oxygen plant in Lupane

16 hrs ago | 135 Views

Cabinet approves amendment to medicines law

16 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe revises GDP upwards to US$44.4 billion

16 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe nurses threaten strike

16 hrs ago | 274 Views

Delta slams local sugar producers over poor quality

16 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe hopes to service external debt

16 hrs ago | 71 Views

Election reforms key to holding free & fair elections in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 154 Views

The Zezuru-Korekore empire died with its founding King, Robert Mugabe

17 hrs ago | 511 Views

UZ suspends student for breaching Ordinance 30

08 Jul 2025 at 23:34hrs | 645 Views

50 Joshualites awarded Scholarships amid debate over tribal bias

08 Jul 2025 at 22:52hrs | 781 Views

Legal showdown brews between Mahere and Tinoda Machakaire

08 Jul 2025 at 19:44hrs | 671 Views

ZRP bans officers from kombi business

08 Jul 2025 at 19:14hrs | 1687 Views

Security firm sues +HIV ex-employee

08 Jul 2025 at 19:13hrs | 875 Views