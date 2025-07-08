Tenant bashes landlady

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 43-year-old Plumtree lady is in trouble after she assaulted her landlady in a domestic dispute.The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts where Bekezela Sibanda appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware.She told the magistrate that she wants the services of a lawyer, hence the matter was remanded to July 14.The state alleged that on June 18, the complainant, Samukeliso Ndlovu, approached the accused and asked if the police had visited her place.The conversation did not end well as Sibanda became violent and assaulted Ndlovu on the face with fists.Sheila Nyathi represented the state.