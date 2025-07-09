Latest News Editor's Choice


Popular liquor chain closure linked to Zanu-PF wars

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has declined to comment on the abrupt closure of a popular liquor retail chain in Harare owned by a senior Zanu-PF youth leader, sparking a flurry of speculation that the move was politically motivated and linked to deepening factional battles within the ruling party.

Seven outlets belonging to Madhadha Liquor, owned by Danmore Mambondiyani, were closed last week by Zimra officials allegedly accompanied by operatives from the President's Department, raising eyebrows about the true motive behind the operation. Mambondiyani is the Deputy Secretary for Administration in the Zanu-PF Youth League and son-in-law of former Zimbabwe National Army commander, now Sports Minister, Anselem Sanyatwe.

Sources say the closures, ostensibly over alleged tax breaches, were carried out without the usual courtesy of allowing the company time to regularise its operations—a standard procedure in most tax compliance cases. The unusual involvement of intelligence operatives has only intensified suspicions that the move was less about tax and more about internal Zanu-PF power struggles.

Sanyatwe, who was recently removed from the army before a planned protest on March 31 calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's resignation, is believed to be aligned with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga in the race to succeed Mnangagwa. The protests, spearheaded by war veteran Blessed Runesu Geza, resulted in a nationwide shutdown.

Zanu-PF insiders from Manicaland province allege that the targeting of Mambondiyani is part of a broader campaign against Sanyatwe's political allies. The campaign is reportedly being funded by rival factions, including those linked to Manicaland political heavyweight David Munowenyu, the CEO of Discovery Ambulance Services, which is said to be associated with preacher-turned-diplomat Uebert Angel.

"It's just name-dropping," Munowenyu told this publication. "If Zimra is doing its job and closing people's outlets for whatever reason, what has that got to do with me? I am such a small fish. I didn't know I had such influence."

Zimra spokesperson Gladman Njani remained tight-lipped, insisting the authority was bound by confidentiality laws.

"Zimra does not disclose or engage in discussions regarding the tax affairs of any individual or corporate entity with third parties," Njani said.

Repeated attempts to get a comment from Mambondiyani were unsuccessful as his phone went unanswered.

This is not the first time Mambondiyani's business interests have come under fire. His fuel company, Liquid Cargo, previously faced threats of closure after allegations emerged that vehicles were being damaged by contaminated fuel sourced from his service stations.

Zanu-PF sources say Munowenyu's camp has also set its sights on a clothing business owned by George Chimhini's wife, a relative of Sanyatwe, further entrenching divisions in Manicaland. The province has become a battleground among top figures, including Defence Minister and party chair Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Women's Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, and other party stalwarts.

As the succession race within Zanu-PF heats up, the political purges appear to be extending to the economic interests of key players—especially those aligned with Chiwenga. While Zimra insists it's merely enforcing tax compliance, the political undertones surrounding Madhadha Liquor's closure continue to fuel speculation of a broader purge under the guise of regulation.

Source - Newsday
