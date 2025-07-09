Safety concerns rise amid Trabablas chaos

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Passenger Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has called for urgent, coordinated efforts to curb the rising tide of traffic accidents, citing reckless driving, poor road conditions, and lax enforcement of laws as the key culprits endangering lives on Zimbabwe's roads.According to the World of Statistics, an alarming 41 out of every 100,000 Zimbabweans die annually due to road traffic injuries—one of the highest rates globally."Driver-related issues, including distracted driving, speeding, and reckless behaviour, are compounded by environmental factors such as poor weather and road conditions," said Tafadzwa Goliath, PAZ president, in a statement Tuesday.He noted that vehicle defects and lack of proper maintenance further heighten the danger, especially on long-distance routes where driver fatigue is a leading cause of accidents.The urgent plea from PAZ comes just weeks after the US$88 million Trabablas Interchange, built to ease congestion at the former Mbudzi Roundabout, descended into chaos. The interchange—named after President Emmerson Mnangagwa's wartime alias—was officially opened in late May to fanfare and expectations of safer, more efficient traffic flow. But daily commuters say the site has quickly become a hazard zone."The interchange was meant to improve safety and efficiency, but it has become a nightmare for motorists and pedestrians alike," said Tafadzwa Moyo, a Harare commuter.Reports have emerged of kombi drivers weaving dangerously between lanes, blocking traffic, and ignoring signals, contributing to the disorder. Motorists are now demanding urgent interventions, including a stronger police presence, stricter penalties for traffic violations, installation of surveillance cameras, and even license revocations for repeat offenders.The government's vision for modern urban transport was further dented on Tuesday, when a truck carrying granite stone dropped its load at the interchange, damaging guard rails and the pavement. The truck, owned by Tika Chem Investments (Pvt) Ltd, was impounded by the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) and will remain in custody until the company repairs the damage and passes safety inspections."The Ministry has directed the truck owner to undertake full repairs of the damaged infrastructure at their own cost," read a statement from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.The Ministry also reminded the public of their duty to report incidents of negligence and vandalism, urging citizens to submit videos, photos, or any information that can help preserve public infrastructure."Failure to report vandalism or infrastructure damage contributes to unnecessary financial burdens on taxpayers. Let us all work together to protect and preserve our national infrastructure for the benefit of present and future generations," the Ministry added.As Zimbabwe contends with rising road carnage and infrastructure misuse, PAZ and transport stakeholders are now demanding an intensified national awareness campaign and enforcement blitz to ensure that taxpayer investments in projects like Trabablas are not rendered futile by lawlessness and poor regulation.