Mthwakazi in global advocacy to address Gukurahundi

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has petitioned the United Nations (UN), seeking international intervention and support for justice over the 1980s Gukurahundi massacres in Zimbabwe's Matabeleland and Midlands provinces, and backing for its broader call for self-determination.

In a petition submitted to UN offices in Pretoria, South Africa, last Friday, MRP leader Mqondisi Moyo appealed to the global body to recognize what the party termed "historic injustices" and support a peaceful path to autonomy for the region.

"We urge the UN to champion our cause on the international stage, mobilising regional and global support for our right to self-determination, justice and reparations," the petition stated.

The MRP said it was ready to present a comprehensive plan for self-determination, which it claimed would be "grounded in international co-operation and respect for human rights," including provisions for a peaceful and negotiated transition to independence, and the preservation of the region's cultural, linguistic and historical identity.

The appeal comes amid rising tensions around the handling of the Gukurahundi issue, which saw an estimated 20,000 civilians killed in the early years of Zimbabwe's independence during a military operation targeting alleged dissidents in Matabeleland and parts of the Midlands.

MRP has consistently demanded justice for the victims and has rejected the government-led initiative to resolve the issue through chief-led public hearings, citing lack of transparency and impartiality.

In its petition, the party urged the UN to facilitate independent investigations and prosecutions into the Gukurahundi atrocities.

"We respectfully request the UN to facilitate justice for Gukurahundi victims through independent investigations and prosecutions," MRP said. "We hereby affirm our readiness to co-operate fully and transparently with the UN and all relevant international bodies."

The party also criticised the government's approach to the Gukurahundi hearings, which were set to begin on June 26 but have faced legal and public opposition. ZAPU leader Sibangilizwe Nkomo attempted to block the process through the High Court, arguing it was fundamentally flawed and lacked victim input. The court dismissed the application.

While President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged to find "closure" on the Gukurahundi issue, his administration's move to appoint traditional chiefs to lead the hearings has drawn backlash from civil society and political groups who fear a state-controlled narrative.

Mnangagwa has previously warned opposition movements, especially the MRP, against advocating for a breakaway state, reiterating that Zimbabwe remains a unitary state. However, the MRP remains defiant, continuing to push its self-determination agenda, anchored on historical marginalisation, ethnic identity, and the legacy of the Gukurahundi massacres.

The petition was formally received by UN representatives in Pretoria, though no official response has yet been issued. The MRP has pledged to continue engaging with international bodies to seek justice and political recognition.

Source - Southern Eye

