Bulawayo councillor slams City management over corruption

by Staff reporter
Bulawayo Ward 3 Councillor Mxolisi Mahlangu has launched a scathing attack on the city's management, accusing officials of rampant corruption and gross mismanagement that he says is crippling service delivery and eroding public trust in the local authority.

Speaking during a full council meeting, Councillor Mahlangu expressed alarm at what he described as unchecked misconduct by council employees, attributing the problem to a lack of oversight and accountability by elected councillors.

"It is extremely worrying to see council employees doing as they please," Mahlangu said. "This is a result of our failure as councillors to properly supervise and hold them accountable. We are the lawmakers, and what we're seeing is a direct reflection of our own ineffectiveness."

Mahlangu cited a specific example involving the auctioning of council vehicles—including graders and trucks—which he said were later hired back by council from private individuals.

"We auction graders and other vehicles to private individuals, and the same vehicles end up being hired back by council," he charged. "My question is: Is this a problem with our mechanics, a failure of supervision, or a sign of deep-rooted corruption? We cannot rule out the existence of a well-oiled system deliberately sabotaging council equipment for private gain."

The outspoken councillor also raised concern over poor work ethic among senior council employees, noting that some managers report for duty as late as 10am—two hours after official starting time.

"There is a culture of laziness and impunity in management," he said. "Until we approach this council differently, we will continue to complain without results. What the employees are doing is a reflection of our capabilities as councillors, including you, Your Worship."

Mahlangu accused fellow councillors of turning a blind eye to internal corruption while harshly pursuing ordinary residents for unpaid bills.

"When sending arrears letters to residents, we throw around statistics and talk about people owing US$38 over several months and demand arrests. Yet the real criminals are right here in this chamber—councillors who are not taking responsibility for council employees' actions," he declared.

He warned that without serious introspection and reform, the current group of councillors risks being remembered as the worst in Bulawayo's history.

"The biggest poverty we face is not financial—it's the bankruptcy of minds in the people we are employing," Mahlangu concluded.

The comments have sparked debate among residents and civic groups, who have long expressed concern over Bulawayo City Council's declining standards in areas such as waste collection, water provision, and road maintenance. Some have called for an independent audit of council operations and procurement processes.

Source - The Chronicle
