Woman throws herself under truck in Gweru

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gweru was left shaken this afternoon after a woman from Bulawayo allegedly threw herself under a moving haulage truck at the busy intersection of Lobengula Avenue and 8th Street, in a tragic event that stunned onlookers.Moments before the incident, the woman was seen running frantically through the city, visibly distressed and claiming she was being pursued. She approached a security guard and warned that her life was in danger."She told me some people were following her. But honestly, I thought she was hallucinating," the guard recounted.Eyewitnesses described the woman's erratic behavior, noting that she stood in the middle of the road at one point, forcing vehicles to swerve to avoid hitting her. When a haulage truck neared the intersection, the driver honked to warn her off the road, and she briefly stepped aside — only to suddenly throw herself under the truck's trailer.Witnesses recounted the horrific moment the truck crushed her body, splitting it in two and causing instant death. The motive behind her desperate act remains unclear.Police have launched an investigation into the incident and have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.The incident has left many residents of Gweru in shock, as what began as a normal afternoon turned into a tragic and unforgettable scene.