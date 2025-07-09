Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Illegal lithium exports undermine Zimbabwe's mineral wealth

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
In 2023, Peter, a truck driver, approached a border checkpoint between Zimbabwe and Mozambique carrying a sealed container he believed held chrome, a mineral listed on the shipment paperwork. Having transported shipments for the Chinese-owned company before, Peter had no reason to suspect anything unusual. However, border inspectors discovered raw lithium inside - a mineral whose export is strictly regulated under Zimbabwean law. Without written permission from the Minister of Mines and Mining Development, the export of unprocessed lithium is illegal. Consequently, Peter's truck and trailer, valued at over US$50,000, were impounded for a year. The company, Drape Trucking, later recovered the vehicle after paying a US$5,000 fine.

Zimbabwe boasts Africa's largest lithium reserves and is positioned to play a crucial role in meeting global demand for this mineral, which is essential for green energy and advanced technologies. Despite producing 1,200 tons in 2021, Zimbabwe's output remains small compared to global leaders like Australia and Chile. Yet the rising demand has fueled illegal trading, with some companies mislabeling shipments or underreporting lithium quantities and quality. Border officials, sometimes either unaware or complicit, allow these shipments to pass, undermining national regulatory efforts.

Tendai, a former border agent, confirmed accepting bribes to facilitate illegal lithium exports and acknowledged involvement in the incident with Peter. Like many sources speaking on condition of anonymity due to job security concerns, he described a network of corruption involving border officials and others within the export chain. Zimbabwe's 2022 ban on raw lithium exports aimed to curb smuggling and encourage local processing. Major mining companies like Arcadia and Bikita Minerals have since established domestic processing facilities. While lithium production capacity reportedly surged 230% between 2022 and 2023, smuggling persists unabated across Zimbabwe's porous borders.

Experts such as Gorden Moyo, director of the Public Policy and Research Institute of Zimbabwe, argue that corruption—often involving security services, politicians, and foreign interests, particularly Chinese entities—facilitates illegal exports. Nomsa Jane Moyo, general manager of the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), insists that the parastatal closely monitors mining and export activities, seizing 22 lithium shipments in 2023 and 23 in 2024. However, actual export volumes likely exceed official figures, as companies reportedly underreport export quantities to skirt regulations.

Data shows that in 2023, Zimbabwe sold approximately 769,086 metric tons of lithium worth US$794 million, mostly to China and Hong Kong, which dominate the country's mining sector. Despite MMCZ's assurances, insiders allege that high-quality lithium is concealed beneath lower-grade ore to mislead inspectors. Attempts to obtain comment from Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe were unsuccessful.

Customs consultant Levious Chiukira highlighted systemic challenges, noting that many border officials lack the expertise to identify different lithium minerals, as the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority does not employ geologists, creating gaps easily exploited by exporters. This knowledge deficit, combined with corruption, enables shipments to bypass proper scrutiny.

Observers also point to government opacity as a contributing factor. Contracts between the state and investors remain inaccessible, undermining public trust. Environmentalists argue that due to rampant smuggling, it is China—not Zimbabwe—that reaps the benefits of the country's rich lithium resources.

As Zimbabwe positions itself in the global green energy supply chain, these revelations underscore the urgent need for stronger enforcement, transparency, and institutional capacity to safeguard national interests and ensure that the country's mineral wealth translates into sustainable development.

Source - online

