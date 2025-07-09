Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Parirenyatwa renovations to be completed in September

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The government announced yesterday that the first phase of renovations at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals is expected to be completed by September, aiming to give the institution a modern look. Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora, speaking during a site visit, said significant work had been done but emphasized that many repairs were still underway.

The renovation project began after President Emmerson Mnangagwa's unannounced visit to the hospital last month, where he encountered a crumbling health delivery system and deteriorating infrastructure. Zimbabwe's health sector has long struggled with underfunding and neglect, issues worsened by a mass departure of experienced health workers protesting low wages and poor working conditions.

Minister Mombeshora noted that while the first block's completion is anticipated soon, the main hospital's refurbishment will proceed in phases to avoid disrupting services. Preliminary assessments are already underway to develop a comprehensive plan for the main hospital's renovation. However, he could not provide a timeline for when the entire project will be finished.

The renovations are being carried out by a private company funded by the government. Officials also indicated plans to renovate other health facilities nationwide as part of efforts to revive Zimbabwe's struggling healthcare system.

Source - Newsday

Comments


Must Read

Argument between mentally ill men turns deadly

1 min ago | 1 Views

Truck impounded for damaging Trabablas Interchange

54 mins ago | 60 Views

Govt finalises mining cadastre rollout

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Companies reel under crippling costs, regulatory chaos

1 hr ago | 35 Views

X-rated confession: What were Mai Jeremaya and DJ Ollah 7 thinking?

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Crackdown on cigarettes smuggling continues between SA and Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Students union in fresh row over suspensions at UZ

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Mzembi's fresh freedom bid ruling moved to Friday

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Illegal lithium exports undermine Zimbabwe's mineral wealth

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Woman throws herself under truck in Gweru

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe now 5th largest economy in Sadc

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Bulawayo councillor slams City management over corruption

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mthwakazi in global advocacy to address Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Zida warns US$43,12m at stake in haulage, logistics industry

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chinhoyi Municipality in by-election dilemma

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Safety concerns rise amid Trabablas chaos

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Popular liquor chain closure linked to Zanu-PF wars

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Tenant bashes landlady

12 hrs ago | 712 Views

Trevor Ncube's AMH charged for 'insulting' Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 896 Views

Man commits suicide at in-laws' homestead

16 hrs ago | 949 Views

EcoCash launches 'EcoCash Plus' wallet

16 hrs ago | 665 Views

Mnangagwa joins parliament's Q&A session

16 hrs ago | 659 Views

Bosso clear player dues after Chivayo's US$57,000 bailout

16 hrs ago | 385 Views

Mahere faces, yet another $100,000 defamation lawsuit

16 hrs ago | 614 Views

Truck incident at Trabablas Interchange causes damage

17 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Zanu-PF denies rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga

19 hrs ago | 729 Views

Mnangagwa explains why Gata was declared national hero

19 hrs ago | 1127 Views

'Firimoni' of Gringo productions dies

19 hrs ago | 681 Views

Ziyakhala manje: Mchunu, Cele summoned by ANC integrity commission

19 hrs ago | 509 Views

MP embroiled in Chitungwiza land dispute

20 hrs ago | 270 Views

CZR calls for crackdown on rampant sale of counterfeit electronics

20 hrs ago | 143 Views

Casmyn FC player dies after training

20 hrs ago | 253 Views

2 feared dead in Harare-Mutoko highway crash

20 hrs ago | 210 Views

Man arrested for stealing 33 goats

20 hrs ago | 268 Views

Fuel smuggler arrested with 1 000 litres

20 hrs ago | 240 Views

Backyard breeding sparks vicious dog attacks

20 hrs ago | 146 Views

Botswana man illegally enters Zim to see prophet

22 hrs ago | 678 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga beefs up security, as Chigananda sneaks into tent

22 hrs ago | 2801 Views

Zinasu condemns 'illegal and undemocratic' expulsions of students

22 hrs ago | 127 Views

Masimirembwa under intense scrutiny over Tagwirei vehicle donations

23 hrs ago | 639 Views

Man acquitted after killing his 'possessed' mother in witchcraft row

24 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mashaba calls for deportation of Rutendo Matinyarare

09 Jul 2025 at 09:39hrs | 1394 Views

Open letter to the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema

09 Jul 2025 at 09:24hrs | 802 Views

Vote-buying for beginners: A Zvigananda guide to electoral philanthropy

09 Jul 2025 at 08:19hrs | 293 Views

Scottland FC employee caught in VVIP ticket fraud

09 Jul 2025 at 08:04hrs | 573 Views

Govt tasks ARDA to deliver 850 000t grain annually

09 Jul 2025 at 08:04hrs | 138 Views

ZimStat boss anti-graft trial opens

09 Jul 2025 at 08:03hrs | 256 Views

Health Director's corruption case flops

09 Jul 2025 at 08:02hrs | 293 Views