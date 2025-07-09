Parirenyatwa renovations to be completed in September

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government announced yesterday that the first phase of renovations at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals is expected to be completed by September, aiming to give the institution a modern look. Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora, speaking during a site visit, said significant work had been done but emphasized that many repairs were still underway.The renovation project began after President Emmerson Mnangagwa's unannounced visit to the hospital last month, where he encountered a crumbling health delivery system and deteriorating infrastructure. Zimbabwe's health sector has long struggled with underfunding and neglect, issues worsened by a mass departure of experienced health workers protesting low wages and poor working conditions.Minister Mombeshora noted that while the first block's completion is anticipated soon, the main hospital's refurbishment will proceed in phases to avoid disrupting services. Preliminary assessments are already underway to develop a comprehensive plan for the main hospital's renovation. However, he could not provide a timeline for when the entire project will be finished.The renovations are being carried out by a private company funded by the government. Officials also indicated plans to renovate other health facilities nationwide as part of efforts to revive Zimbabwe's struggling healthcare system.