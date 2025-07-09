Mzembi's fresh freedom bid ruling moved to Friday

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ruling on former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi's application challenging his placement on remand has been postponed to this Friday. Mzembi launched the bid last week after his bail was revoked due to his failure to appear in court over the past seven years.The judgment was initially expected on Wednesday but was delayed because the presiding magistrate, Donald Ndirowei, was absent. Mzembi's lawyer, Killian Mandiki, informed the court that he plans to submit written arguments before the State files its response.Mzembi was arrested last month, and a Harare magistrate revoked his bail, dismissing his application to cancel arrest warrants. The court ruled that Mzembi had failed to report to court within the stipulated time after being given the opportunity to do so.Through his lawyer, Mzembi maintained that he was not wilfully absent, citing a serious health condition that required frequent hospitalisation. He added that he only decided to return to Zimbabwe after his health improved. However, the magistrate found that Mzembi's illness was not severe enough to justify missing court appearances.In revoking bail, the magistrate also noted Mzembi's role as campaign manager for fellow former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who is currently living in exile in South Africa.