Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

X-rated confession: What were Mai Jeremaya and DJ Ollah 7 thinking?

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
There has been widespread outrage across social media, on the streets of Harare, and various public forums following an X-rated podcast episode aired on Tuesday featuring DJ Ollah 7 and Mai Jeremaya. The show, which contained explicit content, notably lacked any age restrictions, sparking intense criticism and concern.

During the nearly three-hour interview, Mai Jeremaya revisited rape allegations against two men, Thabo Blessing Dube and Martin Charlie, claims which were previously dismissed by a Harare magistrate. The court ruled that Mai Jeremaya was a willing participant in a sex-for-money scheme, a finding that has not stopped her from publicly repeating the accusations on the podcast.

The interview drew sharp criticism not only for its graphic content but also for DJ Ollah 7's handling of the discussion. Many observers accused him of poor journalistic ethics, highlighting how his probing questions pushed Mai Jeremaya into sharing deeply personal and disturbing details. Critics pointed out that his approach showed a lack of sensitivity towards trauma survivors and disregard for judicial rulings.

Among the controversial questions Ollah 7 posed were inquiries into Mai Jeremaya's first sexual encounter, the nature of her relationships, and even whether her husband, JMP, continued to have sexual relations with her after the alleged incidents. The explicit nature of these questions, especially concerning intimate details, has been deemed inappropriate and harmful by many commentators.

The interview also saw Mai Jeremaya admitting to past dishonesty, infidelity, and accepting money from various men despite being married. She acknowledged a lifelong pattern of compulsive lying, which she said was noticed by a pastor during her youth, who advised her to repent.

This candidness has led to further debate about her credibility, with some questioning whether she might be suffering from a compulsive lying disorder. Meanwhile, the two men she accused remain legally cleared by the magistrate's ruling, although the case is subject to an automatic review by the High Court, which will consider only the court records and not social media or media commentary.

Legal experts and media watchdogs have expressed concern that the podcast episode undermines media laws and ethical journalism standards, particularly those concerning trauma-informed reporting on sexual violence. They urge media outlets to respect survivors' mental health and judicial processes, emphasizing the importance of balanced, sensitive, and responsible reporting that protects victims while upholding legal fairness.

The public reaction to the podcast has been mixed, with some criticizing DJ Ollah 7 for insensitivity and poor conduct, while others fault Mai Jeremaya for participating in such an explicit and public airing of private matters. Questions also linger about the potential impact of her revelations on her marriage and personal life.

As the debate continues, the episode serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced when covering sensitive topics like sexual violence, and the critical role that ethical journalism plays in protecting survivors and maintaining respect for the legal system.

Source - H-Metro

Comments


Must Read

Argument between mentally ill men turns deadly

1 min ago | 1 Views

Truck impounded for damaging Trabablas Interchange

54 mins ago | 60 Views

Govt finalises mining cadastre rollout

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Companies reel under crippling costs, regulatory chaos

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Crackdown on cigarettes smuggling continues between SA and Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Students union in fresh row over suspensions at UZ

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Mzembi's fresh freedom bid ruling moved to Friday

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Parirenyatwa renovations to be completed in September

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Illegal lithium exports undermine Zimbabwe's mineral wealth

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Woman throws herself under truck in Gweru

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe now 5th largest economy in Sadc

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Bulawayo councillor slams City management over corruption

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mthwakazi in global advocacy to address Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Zida warns US$43,12m at stake in haulage, logistics industry

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chinhoyi Municipality in by-election dilemma

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Safety concerns rise amid Trabablas chaos

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Popular liquor chain closure linked to Zanu-PF wars

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Tenant bashes landlady

12 hrs ago | 712 Views

Trevor Ncube's AMH charged for 'insulting' Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 896 Views

Man commits suicide at in-laws' homestead

16 hrs ago | 949 Views

EcoCash launches 'EcoCash Plus' wallet

16 hrs ago | 665 Views

Mnangagwa joins parliament's Q&A session

16 hrs ago | 659 Views

Bosso clear player dues after Chivayo's US$57,000 bailout

16 hrs ago | 385 Views

Mahere faces, yet another $100,000 defamation lawsuit

16 hrs ago | 614 Views

Truck incident at Trabablas Interchange causes damage

17 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Zanu-PF denies rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga

19 hrs ago | 729 Views

Mnangagwa explains why Gata was declared national hero

19 hrs ago | 1127 Views

'Firimoni' of Gringo productions dies

19 hrs ago | 681 Views

Ziyakhala manje: Mchunu, Cele summoned by ANC integrity commission

19 hrs ago | 509 Views

MP embroiled in Chitungwiza land dispute

20 hrs ago | 270 Views

CZR calls for crackdown on rampant sale of counterfeit electronics

20 hrs ago | 143 Views

Casmyn FC player dies after training

20 hrs ago | 253 Views

2 feared dead in Harare-Mutoko highway crash

20 hrs ago | 210 Views

Man arrested for stealing 33 goats

20 hrs ago | 268 Views

Fuel smuggler arrested with 1 000 litres

20 hrs ago | 240 Views

Backyard breeding sparks vicious dog attacks

20 hrs ago | 146 Views

Botswana man illegally enters Zim to see prophet

22 hrs ago | 678 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga beefs up security, as Chigananda sneaks into tent

22 hrs ago | 2801 Views

Zinasu condemns 'illegal and undemocratic' expulsions of students

22 hrs ago | 127 Views

Masimirembwa under intense scrutiny over Tagwirei vehicle donations

23 hrs ago | 639 Views

Man acquitted after killing his 'possessed' mother in witchcraft row

24 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mashaba calls for deportation of Rutendo Matinyarare

09 Jul 2025 at 09:39hrs | 1394 Views

Open letter to the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema

09 Jul 2025 at 09:24hrs | 802 Views

Vote-buying for beginners: A Zvigananda guide to electoral philanthropy

09 Jul 2025 at 08:19hrs | 293 Views

Scottland FC employee caught in VVIP ticket fraud

09 Jul 2025 at 08:04hrs | 573 Views

Govt tasks ARDA to deliver 850 000t grain annually

09 Jul 2025 at 08:04hrs | 138 Views

ZimStat boss anti-graft trial opens

09 Jul 2025 at 08:03hrs | 256 Views

Health Director's corruption case flops

09 Jul 2025 at 08:02hrs | 293 Views