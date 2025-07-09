Truck impounded for damaging Trabablas Interchange

News / National

by Staff reporter

Just over a month after its official commissioning, the Trabablas Interchange suffered damage following an incident involving a truck carrying granite stone, which lost its load and damaged guard rails and the newly constructed pavement.The accident occurred on Tuesday and involved a truck owned by Tika Chem Investments (Pvt) Ltd. The vehicle has since been impounded pending further investigations by the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID).In a statement, the Ministry of Transport directed Tika Chem Investments to cover the full cost of repairing the damaged infrastructure. "Following the incident, the Vehicle Inspection Department impounded the truck for further investigations. After a thorough assessment, the Ministry has directed the truck owner to undertake full repairs of the damaged infrastructure at their own cost," the statement read.The truck will only be released once the repairs are satisfactorily completed and the VID confirms that the vehicle meets all safety standards.The Trabablas Interchange, constructed at a cost of US$88 million, was officially commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on May 30.The Ministry took the opportunity to remind the public and transport operators of their responsibility to protect public infrastructure. It urged citizens to report any acts of vandalism or negligence that could result in damage to roads, bridges, or other critical infrastructure. Reports can be made through videos, pictures, or other evidence submitted to the relevant authorities."Failure to report vandalism or infrastructure damage contributes to unnecessary financial burdens on taxpayers. Let us all work together to protect and preserve our national infrastructure for the benefit of present and future generations," the Ministry said.