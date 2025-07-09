Argument between mentally ill men turns deadly

News / National

by Staff reporter

A confrontation between two men suspected to be mentally ill turned fatal on Saturday when one of them was fatally assaulted with a log behind La Liga Bar in Mandava suburb.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident, identifying the deceased as 48-year-old Taruvinga Dhema of Village Pius under Chief Masunda in Zvishavane. The suspect has been named as Jemitias Manduna from Village Manduna under Chief Tshovani in Chiredzi.According to Mahoko, the two men were known in the community and were often seen roaming around Mandava. "Both the now-deceased Taruvinga Dhema and the suspect Jemitias Manduna are suspected to be mentally challenged and used to frequent the area," he said.The fatal altercation is reported to have started as a verbal argument around a fireplace located behind the popular La Liga Bar. It escalated when Manduna allegedly picked up a log and a stone, which he used to strike Dhema repeatedly on the head and face until he lost consciousness.Dhema was rushed to Zvishavane District Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.Inspector Mahoko issued an appeal to the public, particularly families caring for individuals with mental health conditions. "We appeal to people with mentally challenged relatives to seek medical assistance or ensure they are admitted at mental health institutions to prevent such tragic incidents," he said.Police are continuing their investigations.