Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe central bank reports drop in inflation

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has expressed cautious optimism about the country's economic trajectory, citing encouraging signs in inflation control, exchange rate stability, and foreign currency inflows. The outlook was contained in the central bank's Quarterly Economic Snapshot for the second quarter of 2025, released on Tuesday.

According to the report, Zimbabwe's monthly inflation measured in ZiG fell to 2.4 percent in June, a sharp decline from the 6.9 percent recorded in May. Annual inflation was pegged at 18.2 percent, which the bank attributed to the low base effect following the introduction of the ZiG currency in the second quarter of 2024. The central bank said the inflation drop was the result of tight monetary policy and improved stability in the foreign exchange market. It reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining price stability through disciplined policy measures and close coordination with fiscal authorities.

The country also recorded an increase in foreign currency receipts, which rose to US$5.13 billion in the first half of 2025. This compares favourably with the US$4.61 billion collected during the same period last year. The RBZ said the growth in inflows was driven by strong export earnings, diaspora remittances, and international development support. Payments over the same period amounted to US$4.89 billion, leaving Zimbabwe with a positive balance of payments position.

The central bank also reported exchange rate stability, with the interbank ZiG/US dollar rate averaging 26.85 in June. The narrowing gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates was cited as evidence of growing public confidence in the monetary system. Additionally, the Real Effective Exchange Rate remained within acceptable levels, preserving the competitiveness of Zimbabwean exports.

In a statement accompanying the report, the RBZ said the foreign exchange market has improved significantly, with greater alignment between formal and informal trading platforms. It described this development as crucial for restoring predictability in the economy and supporting the broader recovery process.

Economic experts welcomed the snapshot as a sign that Zimbabwe's economic fundamentals are beginning to stabilise. Economist Gerald Mukusha said the central bank had struck a delicate balance between controlling inflation and maintaining enough liquidity in the system. He noted that the reduced parallel market premium was a sign that public confidence in the ZiG currency is gradually returning. Another analyst, Rumbidzai Madondo, said the combination of falling inflation and rising forex inflows suggested strengthening macroeconomic fundamentals. However, she stressed the need for continued policy discipline and transparent communication from the central bank.

The RBZ said reserve money levels have remained steady, and that foreign currency deposits now account for over 84 percent of the country's broad money supply. It concluded that the economy is likely to remain resilient during the second half of 2025, provided that monetary discipline is maintained, liquidity is managed effectively, and the external sector continues to perform strongly.

The central bank's update is expected to shape upcoming fiscal decisions and influence investor sentiment as Zimbabwe moves toward finalising its 2025 national budget.

Source - newsday
More on: #RBZ, #Inflation, #Bank

Comments


Must Read

BCC starts 2025 budget review consultations

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Argument between mentally ill men turns deadly

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Truck impounded for damaging Trabablas Interchange

58 mins ago | 69 Views

Govt finalises mining cadastre rollout

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Companies reel under crippling costs, regulatory chaos

1 hr ago | 42 Views

X-rated confession: What were Mai Jeremaya and DJ Ollah 7 thinking?

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Crackdown on cigarettes smuggling continues between SA and Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Students union in fresh row over suspensions at UZ

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mzembi's fresh freedom bid ruling moved to Friday

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Parirenyatwa renovations to be completed in September

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Illegal lithium exports undermine Zimbabwe's mineral wealth

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Woman throws herself under truck in Gweru

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe now 5th largest economy in Sadc

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo councillor slams City management over corruption

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mthwakazi in global advocacy to address Gukurahundi

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Zida warns US$43,12m at stake in haulage, logistics industry

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Chinhoyi Municipality in by-election dilemma

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Safety concerns rise amid Trabablas chaos

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Popular liquor chain closure linked to Zanu-PF wars

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Tenant bashes landlady

12 hrs ago | 715 Views

Trevor Ncube's AMH charged for 'insulting' Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 899 Views

Man commits suicide at in-laws' homestead

16 hrs ago | 951 Views

EcoCash launches 'EcoCash Plus' wallet

16 hrs ago | 668 Views

Mnangagwa joins parliament's Q&A session

16 hrs ago | 661 Views

Bosso clear player dues after Chivayo's US$57,000 bailout

16 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mahere faces, yet another $100,000 defamation lawsuit

16 hrs ago | 615 Views

Truck incident at Trabablas Interchange causes damage

17 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Zanu-PF denies rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga

19 hrs ago | 729 Views

Mnangagwa explains why Gata was declared national hero

19 hrs ago | 1129 Views

'Firimoni' of Gringo productions dies

19 hrs ago | 681 Views

Ziyakhala manje: Mchunu, Cele summoned by ANC integrity commission

19 hrs ago | 509 Views

MP embroiled in Chitungwiza land dispute

20 hrs ago | 270 Views

CZR calls for crackdown on rampant sale of counterfeit electronics

20 hrs ago | 143 Views

Casmyn FC player dies after training

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

2 feared dead in Harare-Mutoko highway crash

20 hrs ago | 210 Views

Man arrested for stealing 33 goats

20 hrs ago | 268 Views

Fuel smuggler arrested with 1 000 litres

20 hrs ago | 240 Views

Backyard breeding sparks vicious dog attacks

20 hrs ago | 146 Views

Botswana man illegally enters Zim to see prophet

22 hrs ago | 678 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga beefs up security, as Chigananda sneaks into tent

22 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Zinasu condemns 'illegal and undemocratic' expulsions of students

22 hrs ago | 127 Views

Masimirembwa under intense scrutiny over Tagwirei vehicle donations

23 hrs ago | 639 Views

Man acquitted after killing his 'possessed' mother in witchcraft row

24 hrs ago | 553 Views

Mashaba calls for deportation of Rutendo Matinyarare

09 Jul 2025 at 09:39hrs | 1395 Views

Open letter to the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema

09 Jul 2025 at 09:24hrs | 802 Views

Vote-buying for beginners: A Zvigananda guide to electoral philanthropy

09 Jul 2025 at 08:19hrs | 294 Views

Scottland FC employee caught in VVIP ticket fraud

09 Jul 2025 at 08:04hrs | 574 Views

Govt tasks ARDA to deliver 850 000t grain annually

09 Jul 2025 at 08:04hrs | 138 Views