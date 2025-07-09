Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean man who controlled the development of Microsoft Windows

by Staff reporter
35 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwean-born Paul Maritz discovered his passion for computers at a South African university and became one of Microsoft's core executives, directing much of the early development of Windows.

Born in 1955 in Zimbabwe, then part of the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, Maritz immigrated to South Africa as a teenager with his family.

Maritz completed his schooling at Highbury Preparatory in Hillcrest near Durban before attending Hilton College.

He then studied at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and the University of Natal, where he was first introduced to programming.

In a 1999 interview, Maritz told the New York Times that this introduction was through an experimental course in computer science at the University of Natal, where he was "bitten by the bug."

"I found that programming was an activity that could occupy your whole mind for long periods and give you great satisfaction at the end because you have produced something."

He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Natal and later an Honours degree in Computer Science from UCT in 1977.

After completing his studies, Maritz moved to the United Kingdom, where he began working as a software developer for Borrough Corporation, an American business equipment manufacturer.

He then completed a stint as a researcher at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland before moving to Silicon Valley at the height of the personal computer boom in 1981.

When he first arrived in the US, Maritz worked for Intel, where he helped develop early tools for the company's relatively new x86 platform as a product manager.

After five years at Intel, Maritz moved to Microsoft in 1986, remaining until 2000.

He was appointed to the company's executive team and eventually became Group Vice President of Platforms and Applications.

This role meant he was responsible for developing Windows 95, Windows NT, Internet Explorer, Exchange, SQL Server, and Development Tools.

His position also involved overseeing Microsoft Office, which included Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

Maritz became highly respected in the world of high technology during his time at Microsoft, regarded as the company's third-ranking executive, behind Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer.

Ballmer described Maritz as "a leader among leaders", while Gates said that his vision and technological insight had a significant impact on the entire computer industry.

In a book by Wall Street Journal reporter Gregg Pascal Zachary titled Showstopper, Maritz was described as "calm and sardonic" and "a classic field general" who amazed people with his grasp of technical details.

Maritz left Microsoft in September 2000 after shipping the hit new version of Windows NT, called Windows 2000, in February of that year.

After leaving Microsoft, Maritz went on to start his first venture, called the Pi Corporation, which was an early cloud company based in Seattle.

The company ended up being the first beta tester of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), the foundation of Amazon Web Services, developed by a team of South Africans.

By 2008, the company had accumulated 100 computer engineers located in the US, Canada, and India and was acquired by the EMC corporation.

As part of the acquisition conditions, it was planned that Maritz would join EMC's executive management team as President and General Manager of its newly formed cloud infrastructure and services division.

However, he joined VMware as CEO that year and served until 2012. Under his watch, VMware's revenues tripled.

After leaving VMware, Ballmer's decision to step down as Microsoft CEO in 2013 resulted in Maritz being tipped as a potential replacement. However, the job fell to Satya Nadella.

Maritz instead founded Pivotal Software, a cloud platform hosting and consulting services company.

He stepped down as CEO of Pivotal in 2016 but remained chairman and a board member until 2018. Pivotal was merged into Broadcom in 2023.

Maritz has also been active in non-profits, previously serving on the board of the Grameen Foundation for ten years, as well as several technology startups. 

He also has an active interest in supporting education and wildlife conservation in Africa.

In 2021, Maritz was appointed chairman of the board of Acronis, where he still serves despite describing himself as "semi-retired".

Comments


Must Read

When it rains for Professor Welshman Ncube, it pours

15 mins ago | 27 Views

Trabablas Interchange cost US$114.3 million, not US$88m

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Battle over Zanu-PF co-option process

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe central bank reports drop in inflation

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

BCC starts 2025 budget review consultations

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Argument between mentally ill men turns deadly

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Truck impounded for damaging Trabablas Interchange

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Govt finalises mining cadastre rollout

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Companies reel under crippling costs, regulatory chaos

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

X-rated confession: What were Mai Jeremaya and DJ Ollah 7 thinking?

4 hrs ago | 546 Views

Crackdown on cigarettes smuggling continues between SA and Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Students union in fresh row over suspensions at UZ

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mzembi's fresh freedom bid ruling moved to Friday

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Parirenyatwa renovations to be completed in September

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Illegal lithium exports undermine Zimbabwe's mineral wealth

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Woman throws herself under truck in Gweru

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe now 5th largest economy in Sadc

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo councillor slams City management over corruption

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mthwakazi in global advocacy to address Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zida warns US$43,12m at stake in haulage, logistics industry

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chinhoyi Municipality in by-election dilemma

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Safety concerns rise amid Trabablas chaos

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Popular liquor chain closure linked to Zanu-PF wars

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Tenant bashes landlady

15 hrs ago | 827 Views

Trevor Ncube's AMH charged for 'insulting' Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 956 Views

Man commits suicide at in-laws' homestead

19 hrs ago | 1037 Views

EcoCash launches 'EcoCash Plus' wallet

19 hrs ago | 742 Views

Mnangagwa joins parliament's Q&A session

19 hrs ago | 707 Views

Bosso clear player dues after Chivayo's US$57,000 bailout

19 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mahere faces, yet another $100,000 defamation lawsuit

19 hrs ago | 635 Views

Truck incident at Trabablas Interchange causes damage

20 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Zanu-PF denies rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga

22 hrs ago | 806 Views

Mnangagwa explains why Gata was declared national hero

22 hrs ago | 1199 Views

'Firimoni' of Gringo productions dies

22 hrs ago | 722 Views

Ziyakhala manje: Mchunu, Cele summoned by ANC integrity commission

22 hrs ago | 543 Views

MP embroiled in Chitungwiza land dispute

23 hrs ago | 293 Views

CZR calls for crackdown on rampant sale of counterfeit electronics

23 hrs ago | 149 Views

Casmyn FC player dies after training

23 hrs ago | 271 Views

2 feared dead in Harare-Mutoko highway crash

23 hrs ago | 218 Views

Man arrested for stealing 33 goats

23 hrs ago | 291 Views

Fuel smuggler arrested with 1 000 litres

23 hrs ago | 257 Views

Backyard breeding sparks vicious dog attacks

23 hrs ago | 162 Views

Botswana man illegally enters Zim to see prophet

09 Jul 2025 at 12:33hrs | 705 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga beefs up security, as Chigananda sneaks into tent

09 Jul 2025 at 12:21hrs | 2990 Views

Zinasu condemns 'illegal and undemocratic' expulsions of students

09 Jul 2025 at 12:07hrs | 132 Views

Masimirembwa under intense scrutiny over Tagwirei vehicle donations

09 Jul 2025 at 11:21hrs | 661 Views

Man acquitted after killing his 'possessed' mother in witchcraft row

09 Jul 2025 at 10:19hrs | 588 Views

Mashaba calls for deportation of Rutendo Matinyarare

09 Jul 2025 at 09:39hrs | 1522 Views