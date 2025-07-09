Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Abusive ex-hubby jailed

by Simbarashe Sithole
18 secs ago | Views
Jealousy can lead one to commit a crime if it is not managed; this was the case when Martin Maphosa assaulted his ex-wife, Ntombizodwa Moyo.

Maphosa was convicted of physical abuse by Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware yesterday.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, 12 months were suspended on good behaviour, and the remaining six months were commuted to community service at Bezu Clinic.

Prosecutor Sheila Nyathi told the court that on July 1, Maphosa proceeded to the complainant's house and started accusing her of having multiple boyfriends.

A misunderstanding arose, and Maphosa pulled an okapi knife before assaulting her.

He threatened to kill her, and she managed to flee from her house.

Maphosa further broke Moyo's bedroom window and stole her clothes.

A police report was filed, leading to the arrest of Maphosa.

Source - Byo24News

