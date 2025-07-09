Latest News Editor's Choice


Girl (12) dies in a scotchcart accident

by Simbarashe Sithole
Chatyora village under Chief Rusambo in Rushinga has been plunged into mourning after a twelve-year-old girl died in a scotchcart accident.

Tinevimbo Kurima died yesterday upon admission at Rushinga clinic after she was hit on the head by a scotchcart after it overturned.

It is alleged that the now deceased Tinevimbo was travelling in an ox-drawn cart, seated on a loading box.

Her father Philip kurima was in control of the animal-drawn cart while travelling on a strip road in Chatyora village.

One of the oxen jumped, and the scotchcart lost control, veering off the road to the right and overturning, throwing Tinevimbo to the ground.

She was hit by the scotch cart on the head and sustained injuries before being rushed to Rushinga Clinic, where she died upon admission.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm the sudden death case in Rushinga and at the same time we urge people to prioritise safety always by having a leader and reins on scotch carts to avoid these mishaps and loss of life," Mundembe said.

