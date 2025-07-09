ZRP warns against bogus anti-corruption organisations

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a stern warning against individuals and groups claiming to represent anti-corruption bodies, amid growing concerns over unauthorized visits and communications targeting police establishments.In a statement released by Police Commissioner and Chief Staff Officer for Press and Public Relations, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the ZRP expressed alarm at the conduct of several purported anti-corruption organisations allegedly aligned with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)."The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern visits and purported communication by organisations claiming to be anti-corruption bodies or agencies who work with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission," the statement reads. "Some of the alleged trust or civic organisations are being led by individuals of questionable character."The police reiterated ZACC's recent public announcement in which 15 such entities were "named and shamed" for falsely purporting to act on the commission's behalf. ZACC has distanced itself from these groups, stressing that it does not operate through unregistered third-party agencies or trusts.ZRP warned that those posing as official anti-corruption agents, or those conducting activities under the guise of being associated with ZACC or the police, will face legal action."The law will take its course on anyone conducting operations or activities under the false guise of being aligned to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission or the Zimbabwe Republic Police," Nyathi emphasized.Members of the public have been urged to remain vigilant and to verify the authenticity of any individual or organization claiming ties to national anti-corruption efforts. The police further encouraged the public to report suspicious persons or groups to the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or via WhatsApp at 0712 800197.Authorities say the clampdown on impersonators is part of a broader effort to maintain the integrity of Zimbabwe's law enforcement institutions and to prevent the exploitation of the anti-corruption agenda by rogue actors seeking personal or political gain.