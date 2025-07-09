Mnangagwa calls for 'new breed of heroes'

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to emulate national hero Dr Sydney Gata by becoming trailblazers, innovators and nation builders, saying the country is ready for a new generation of patriotic achievers who will impact Zimbabwe, the region and the wider world.Delivering a powerful eulogy at the burial of Dr Gata at the National Heroes' Acre on Wednesday, Mnangagwa said the ZESA executive chairman was a model patriot who devoted his intellect and energy to national development."Zimbabwe is rising. Make a decision, in whatever field or sector you may be in, to do your part in building our great motherland. Together, as one united and peace-loving people, we can build a Zimbabwe that future generations will be proud of," said Mnangagwa.He added that the Second Republic was witnessing development and growth, but this was only the beginning. He urged Zimbabweans, particularly the youth, to reject regionalism and tribalism, and to be guided by the national mantra: "Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatirwa nevene vayo."As the country accelerates its push for upper-middle-income status by 2030, the President said it was essential to nurture a generation focused on science, innovation and infrastructure development."Our young people are challenged to take a leaf from the life of our national hero, Dr Gata. He demonstrated the importance of developing domestic technologies and transitioning our energy mix toward renewables," Mnangagwa said.He praised Dr Gata's humility, professionalism and lifelong service to Zimbabwe, describing him as "an engineer par excellence," whose leadership in the energy sector was transformative.Dr Gata, who was born on December 17, 1946, in Chipinge, grew up during a time of intense colonial oppression, which had a lasting influence on his worldview. His three brothers - Vhukile, Alec, and Lican - perished during the liberation war, and he was deeply shaped by the sacrifices they made.Educated at Hartzell, Fletcher High School, and later at Windsor University in Canada and the University of London, Dr Gata became one of the few black Africans at the time to pursue engineering studies. He held a PhD in solar energy engineering and taught in the UK before returning home after independence.Mnangagwa highlighted Dr Gata's role in establishing the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), leading rural electrification, and overseeing major energy infrastructure projects, including Hwange Power Station Stages 1 and 2. He credited Dr Gata for adding 920 megawatts to the national grid and championing renewable energy development."Even a week before his passing, Dr Gata was honoured for his contribution to energy discourse by the Southern African Power Pool during their 30th anniversary commemorations," the President noted.Dr Gata also held senior positions at the World Energy Council, African Development Bank, and was a founding member of the Southern African Power Pool. He served Zanu PF in key provincial roles, maintaining strong political commitment throughout his career."Dr Gata never forgot his motherland. He was a patriot who recognised his duty to serve the Zimbabwe that so many died for," said Mnangagwa.Also attending the burial were First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Cabinet ministers, service chiefs, and senior Zanu PF officials.Mnangagwa closed his tribute by urging all Zimbabweans, regardless of profession or station, to become active contributors to national development and unity."The national hero we are laying to rest today played his part. He ran his race and fought a good fight. He served his generation. Let us be inspired to serve ours," he said.