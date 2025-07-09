Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa calls for 'new breed of heroes'

by Staff reporter
13 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to emulate national hero Dr Sydney Gata by becoming trailblazers, innovators and nation builders, saying the country is ready for a new generation of patriotic achievers who will impact Zimbabwe, the region and the wider world.

Delivering a powerful eulogy at the burial of Dr Gata at the National Heroes' Acre on Wednesday, Mnangagwa said the ZESA executive chairman was a model patriot who devoted his intellect and energy to national development.

"Zimbabwe is rising. Make a decision, in whatever field or sector you may be in, to do your part in building our great motherland. Together, as one united and peace-loving people, we can build a Zimbabwe that future generations will be proud of," said Mnangagwa.

He added that the Second Republic was witnessing development and growth, but this was only the beginning. He urged Zimbabweans, particularly the youth, to reject regionalism and tribalism, and to be guided by the national mantra: "Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatirwa nevene vayo."

As the country accelerates its push for upper-middle-income status by 2030, the President said it was essential to nurture a generation focused on science, innovation and infrastructure development.

"Our young people are challenged to take a leaf from the life of our national hero, Dr Gata. He demonstrated the importance of developing domestic technologies and transitioning our energy mix toward renewables," Mnangagwa said.

He praised Dr Gata's humility, professionalism and lifelong service to Zimbabwe, describing him as "an engineer par excellence," whose leadership in the energy sector was transformative.

Dr Gata, who was born on December 17, 1946, in Chipinge, grew up during a time of intense colonial oppression, which had a lasting influence on his worldview. His three brothers - Vhukile, Alec, and Lican - perished during the liberation war, and he was deeply shaped by the sacrifices they made.

Educated at Hartzell, Fletcher High School, and later at Windsor University in Canada and the University of London, Dr Gata became one of the few black Africans at the time to pursue engineering studies. He held a PhD in solar energy engineering and taught in the UK before returning home after independence.

Mnangagwa highlighted Dr Gata's role in establishing the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), leading rural electrification, and overseeing major energy infrastructure projects, including Hwange Power Station Stages 1 and 2. He credited Dr Gata for adding 920 megawatts to the national grid and championing renewable energy development.

"Even a week before his passing, Dr Gata was honoured for his contribution to energy discourse by the Southern African Power Pool during their 30th anniversary commemorations," the President noted.

Dr Gata also held senior positions at the World Energy Council, African Development Bank, and was a founding member of the Southern African Power Pool. He served Zanu PF in key provincial roles, maintaining strong political commitment throughout his career.

"Dr Gata never forgot his motherland. He was a patriot who recognised his duty to serve the Zimbabwe that so many died for," said Mnangagwa.

Also attending the burial were First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Cabinet ministers, service chiefs, and senior Zanu PF officials.

Mnangagwa closed his tribute by urging all Zimbabweans, regardless of profession or station, to become active contributors to national development and unity.

"The national hero we are laying to rest today played his part. He ran his race and fought a good fight. He served his generation. Let us be inspired to serve ours," he said.

Source - the herald

Comments


Must Read

Mahere wins US$100,000 in damages against 'Baba Jukwa' by default

9 mins ago | 5 Views

ZRP warns against bogus anti-corruption organisations

27 mins ago | 5 Views

WATCH: Zhakata returns with powerful song 'Inguva'

32 mins ago | 28 Views

ZERA Announces New Fuel Prices Effective 9 July 2025

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Girl (12) dies in a scotchcart accident

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Abusive ex-hubby jailed

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Gauteng-Limpopo bullet train takes another giant step

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwean man who controlled the development of Microsoft Windows

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

When it rains for Professor Welshman Ncube, it pours

4 hrs ago | 582 Views

Trabablas Interchange cost US$114.3 million, not US$88m

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Battle over Zanu-PF co-option process

5 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe central bank reports drop in inflation

7 hrs ago | 135 Views

BCC starts 2025 budget review consultations

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

Argument between mentally ill men turns deadly

7 hrs ago | 474 Views

Truck impounded for damaging Trabablas Interchange

7 hrs ago | 535 Views

Govt finalises mining cadastre rollout

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Companies reel under crippling costs, regulatory chaos

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

X-rated confession: What were Mai Jeremaya and DJ Ollah 7 thinking?

8 hrs ago | 739 Views

Crackdown on cigarettes smuggling continues between SA and Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 86 Views

Students union in fresh row over suspensions at UZ

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mzembi's fresh freedom bid ruling moved to Friday

8 hrs ago | 223 Views

Parirenyatwa renovations to be completed in September

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

Illegal lithium exports undermine Zimbabwe's mineral wealth

8 hrs ago | 122 Views

Woman throws herself under truck in Gweru

8 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zimbabwe now 5th largest economy in Sadc

8 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge

8 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo councillor slams City management over corruption

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mthwakazi in global advocacy to address Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zida warns US$43,12m at stake in haulage, logistics industry

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Chinhoyi Municipality in by-election dilemma

8 hrs ago | 38 Views

Safety concerns rise amid Trabablas chaos

8 hrs ago | 282 Views

Popular liquor chain closure linked to Zanu-PF wars

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

Tenant bashes landlady

19 hrs ago | 920 Views

Trevor Ncube's AMH charged for 'insulting' Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 979 Views

Man commits suicide at in-laws' homestead

23 hrs ago | 1102 Views

EcoCash launches 'EcoCash Plus' wallet

23 hrs ago | 795 Views

Mnangagwa joins parliament's Q&A session

23 hrs ago | 737 Views

Bosso clear player dues after Chivayo's US$57,000 bailout

23 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mahere faces, yet another $100,000 defamation lawsuit

23 hrs ago | 661 Views

Truck incident at Trabablas Interchange causes damage

24 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Zanu-PF denies rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga

09 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 843 Views

Mnangagwa explains why Gata was declared national hero

09 Jul 2025 at 14:57hrs | 1274 Views

'Firimoni' of Gringo productions dies

09 Jul 2025 at 14:52hrs | 751 Views

Ziyakhala manje: Mchunu, Cele summoned by ANC integrity commission

09 Jul 2025 at 14:47hrs | 563 Views

MP embroiled in Chitungwiza land dispute

09 Jul 2025 at 14:31hrs | 310 Views

CZR calls for crackdown on rampant sale of counterfeit electronics

09 Jul 2025 at 14:31hrs | 153 Views

Casmyn FC player dies after training

09 Jul 2025 at 14:30hrs | 279 Views

2 feared dead in Harare-Mutoko highway crash

09 Jul 2025 at 14:29hrs | 226 Views

Man arrested for stealing 33 goats

09 Jul 2025 at 14:29hrs | 313 Views