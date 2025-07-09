Old Mutual high school quiz finals kick off

News / National

by Staff reporter

After months of fierce academic competition across zonal and provincial stages, the much-anticipated finals of the Old Mutual High School Quiz have officially begun in Harare. Finalist teams from across Zimbabwe arrived yesterday and are now immersed in two days of enriching activities that will culminate in the grand finale at The Heritage Village.Today marks the official launch of the finals programme with a full-day conference designed to promote personal growth, leadership skills, and learning beyond traditional classroom settings. The event underscores Old Mutual Zimbabwe's commitment to nurturing well-rounded, future-ready students through its education-focused Responsible Business agenda.The students are taking part in interactive sessions that include financial literacy workshops through Old Mutual's acclaimed "On the Money" programme, inspirational career guidance from Old Mutual staff, and confidence-building coaching by renowned life coach, Coach Taf. An educational tour of Liberation City is also part of the schedule, offering students a deeper understanding of Zimbabwe's historical heritage and its relevance to modern-day nation-building.This year's quiz has been one of the most competitive yet, with schools from urban centres and rural districts participating. The rigorous selection process has tested participants' academic excellence, teamwork, and critical thinking abilities. Now, the top 30 schools are vying for the national title.Among the schools that made it to the final stage are Zengeza 1, Mufakose 1, St John's Emerald, Northlea, St Columbus, Kwenda, Fletcher, Anderson, Chaplin, St Mary's Beitbridge, Mtsabezi, Sacred Heart, St Anthony, Pamushana, Masvingo Christian College, Nyanga High Marist Brothers, Emmanuel, Hartzel, Chipindura, St Alberts, Bradley, Goromonzi, Wise Owl, Rusununguko, Kariyangwe, Fatima, Lulu Adventist, Sandringham, Moleli, and Nemakonde.The final competition at The Heritage Village will see Zimbabwe's brightest young minds compete for the championship and a share of US$16,000 in cash prizes. The winning school will receive US$7,000, with US$5,000 going to the second-placed team, US$3,000 to the third, and US$1,000 to the fourth.Old Mutual Zimbabwe has been the proud sponsor of the High School Quiz for more than a decade, viewing the initiative as a cornerstone of its educational outreach. Lillian Mbayiwa, the Group Marketing, Public Affairs & Sustainability Executive, said the programme is more than a contest - it's a platform for celebrating the intellectual promise of the nation's youth."The Old Mutual High School Quiz is not just a contest; it is a celebration of learning, leadership, and limitless potential," said Mbayiwa. "As a business committed to shaping a better future, we see this platform as a meaningful way to invest in our youth and support their academic and personal development."She added that education remains at the core of Old Mutual's social investment priorities."Education is a core pillar of our Responsible Business agenda, and our goal is to nurture talent, unlock potential, and help shape a generation that is intellectually empowered and socially conscious," she said.As the countdown to the final competition continues, excitement is building among students, teachers, and parents. The Old Mutual High School Quiz stands as a powerful testament to the spirit, ambition, and potential of Zimbabwe's young scholars, offering not only prizes but also a transformative experience that will shape their futures.