Mnangagwa dishes US$100,000 to Sables

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged US$100,000 to the Zimbabwe national rugby team, the Sables, as part of a major show of support for their 2027 Rugby World Cup qualification campaign.

Addressing a Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) delegation at State House in Harare on Wednesday evening, President Mnangagwa reaffirmed the Government's commitment to backing the team as they prepare for a crucial Africa Cup semi-final against Kenya.

"Be assured that the nation is supporting you," he said. "The Government will continue to support you and I, your President, am confident in your dedication and sporting abilities.

"As you embark on your journey to qualify for the World Cup, may your excursions yield great success for our country. Go out there and make Zimbabwe proud. We wish you all the best of luck. Go, go, Zimbabwe. Go team Zimbabwe," he added.

The President then announced a US$100,000 monetary package to assist the team with their preparations for the qualifiers.

Zimbabwe, the reigning champions of the Rugby Africa Cup, are set to clash with Kenya in one of the two semi-finals on Sunday. A win would see them face either Algeria or Namibia in the final.

The ultimate winner of the Africa Cup will automatically qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, which will be hosted in Australia.

The Sables have been on a mission to reclaim their place on the global rugby stage, with their last World Cup appearance dating back to 1991. The financial boost from the President is expected to ease logistical and training-related pressures as the team eyes a historic return to the world tournament.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union officials welcomed the gesture, saying it reflects the growing national interest in rugby and the recognition of the team's potential to bring international glory to Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday

