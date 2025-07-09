Latest News Editor's Choice


Simbisa Brands boss wins protection order against subordinate

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
A Simba Brands branch manager, Melody Mawarura, has been granted a protection order against her subordinate, Russell Mashambadova, whom she accused of persistent harassment, threats, and aggressive behaviour that left her fearing for her personal safety and mental well-being.

The protection order was issued by Harare Civil Court Magistrate Johanna Mukwesha on Thursday following chilling testimony by Ms Mawarura, who manages one of the company's key branches in the capital.

"I am now living in fear and psychological distress. His conduct has gone beyond professional boundaries," she told the court. "I feel unsafe both at work and even in the staffroom, in front of other employees and customers."

Ms Mawarura detailed a pattern of abuse by Mashambadova that escalated after she issued him a series of disciplinary warnings for poor conduct and insubordination. She accused him of reacting with hostility, including physical threats, verbal abuse, and late-night text messages containing death threats.

In one particularly alarming incident, she said Mashambadova followed her to the car park after hours, blocked her vehicle and launched into a tirade of insults, accusing her of trying to sabotage his career and have him fired.

She also claimed he had publicly accused her of using witchcraft to obtain her managerial role, calling her a witch and alleging she used goblins to succeed.

Despite reporting the matter to the company's human resources department, Ms Mawarura said the internal channels failed to provide sufficient protection, prompting her to seek the court's intervention.

In his defence, Mashambadova denied the allegations and instead claimed he was the victim of workplace victimisation. He said he was being punished for "speaking out against favouritism and an oppressive management style," arguing that the conflict with his manager had long-standing personal undercurrents.

"She always uses her position to silence voices that challenge her leadership," he said, insisting that he had not harassed or threatened her.

Magistrate Mukwesha, however, found Ms Mawarura's testimony compelling and granted the protection order, warning Mashambadova to refrain from any further harassment or violent conduct.

The ruling underscores growing concerns around workplace safety and harassment, particularly in hierarchical settings where power dynamics can become volatile.

Source - The Herald

