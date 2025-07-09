Latest News Editor's Choice


AMH editor-in-chief appears in court

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago
The editor-in-chief of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), Kholwani Nyathi, appeared in court on Thursday representing the media company as it faces charges of undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The charges stem from the publication of a satirical article titled "When you become mafia state" in AMH's weekly paper, The Zimbabwe Independent.

Nyathi's court appearance follows the arrest and jailing of Zimbabwe Independent editor Faith Zaba last week over the same article. Zaba was released on US$200 bail after spending three nights in detention.

Represented by lawyer Chris Mhike, AMH challenged its placement on remand, arguing that the charges do not constitute a criminal offence under the law and amount to an attack on press freedom.

"In a democratic state, one cannot be arrested for expressing their opinion, especially where freedom of the media and expression is constitutionally protected," argued Mhike. "Journalism is not a crime. Placing the company on remand amounts to the criminalisation of journalism."

Mhike said the arrest and charges restrict AMH's ability to perform its journalistic duty of informing the public and infringe on the company's rights and democratic principles.

"One consenting to remand is tantamount to admitting guilt, which we reject," he added.

However, state prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu maintained that there was "reasonable suspicion" that an offence had been committed, stating that the article insulted the authority of President Mnangagwa, who currently serves as the chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

According to the state, the Zimbabwe Independent edition of June 27 to July 3, 2025, published the contentious article that alleged Zimbabwe had used its SADC leadership role to destabilise regional politics and had become a "mafia state."

The article accused Zimbabwe's government of involvement in electoral interference in Mozambique, Botswana, and Namibia. It also alleged that Zimbabwe had armed criminals with diplomatic passports and described the current administration as a "criminal enterprise masquerading as a government."

In addition, the article reportedly included a photograph of President Mnangagwa alongside Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, with text suggesting that Zimbabwe's influence was behind electoral unrest in that country. The state argues that the content was materially false and aimed at inciting hostility against the President.

"The article not only insulted the person of the President but was designed to generate public animosity and damage the reputation of the country's leadership," Jambawu submitted.

The court will continue hearing the matter on Friday, as AMH fights to have the charges thrown out and its remand status reversed.

The case has drawn national and international attention, with media rights groups warning that the prosecution of journalists and media houses over satire represents a dangerous slide toward authoritarianism and suppression of free speech in Zimbabwe.

Source - NewZimbabwe
