40% of deaths in Zimbabwe caused by non-communicable diseases

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
About 40 percent of all deaths recorded in Zimbabwe in 2024 were caused by Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), including cancers, cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, and chronic respiratory illnesses, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has revealed.

NCDs, which are not contagious, have become the leading cause of death globally and continue to pose a growing public health threat in Zimbabwe.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora confirmed the alarming statistics, citing data consistent with global health trends and the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s warnings.

"The Ministry responds that NCDs, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, chronic respiratory illness and cancers, accounted for approximately 40 percent of all deaths in Zimbabwe in 2024, consistent with global trends and as part of WHO data indicating NCDs remain a major health burden," said Dr Mombeshora.

To combat the rising death toll, the Government has introduced a range of preventive and intervention strategies aimed at reducing the incidence of NCDs and promoting healthier lifestyles.

Among the measures being implemented is a public education campaign focused on improving diet, increasing physical activity, and reducing tobacco and alcohol consumption.

Dr Mombeshora also announced a 0.5 percent tax levy on fast food items such as pizza, fries, and hot dogs to discourage unhealthy eating habits.

In addition, the Ministry is scaling up community-based fitness initiatives including public walkathons, marathons, and fitness clubs to encourage regular exercise, particularly among vulnerable groups.

Efforts are also underway to improve access to early screening and treatment for NCDs at primary and secondary health facilities. This includes training more healthcare workers to handle early detection and long-term management of chronic illnesses.

The integration of NCD services into existing mental health, neonatal, and child health programmes is also being prioritised to reach at-risk populations and support early diagnosis and care.

"Through these measures, the Government is addressing both risk factors and care delivery to reverse the upward trajectory of NCD-related deaths," Dr Mombeshora said.

With the burden of NCDs now overtaking some communicable diseases in terms of mortality, the Ministry said a holistic, preventive approach is critical to safeguarding the nation's health in the coming years.

Source - The Chronicle

