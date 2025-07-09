8 suspended for Castle Lager Match Day 20

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Highlanders duo of Talent Dube and Melikhaya Ncube are amongst the eight players who are suspended for the Castle Lager Match Day 20 Premier League fixtures this weekend.Also suspended this week for the accumulation of three yellow cards are Munashe Bamala from Triangle, Bruno Mtigo (Telone), Butholezwe Ncube (Simba Bhora), Kuzivakwashe Madima (ZPC Kariba) Felix Moyo (Bikita Minerals) and Ashwin Karengesha (Ngezi Platinum).Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match Day 20 FixturesSaturdayHerentals v Simba Bhora (Rufaro), TelOne v Dynamos ( Ascot), ZPC Kariba v Manica Diamonds ( Nyamhunga), FC Platinum v Chicken Inn (Mandava), Yadah Stars v MWOS (Heart), Bikita Minerals v Kwekwe (Gibbo), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Scottland ( Baobab)SundayHighlanders v Greenfuel (Barbourfields), CAPS United v Triangle (Rufaro)