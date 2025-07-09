Latest News Editor's Choice


8 suspended for Castle Lager Match Day 20

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Highlanders duo of Talent Dube and Melikhaya Ncube are amongst the eight players who are suspended for the Castle Lager Match Day 20 Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Also suspended this week for the accumulation of three yellow cards are Munashe Bamala from Triangle, Bruno Mtigo (Telone), Butholezwe Ncube (Simba Bhora), Kuzivakwashe Madima (ZPC Kariba) Felix Moyo (Bikita Minerals) and Ashwin Karengesha (Ngezi Platinum).

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match Day 20 Fixtures

Saturday

Herentals v Simba Bhora (Rufaro), TelOne v Dynamos ( Ascot), ZPC Kariba v Manica Diamonds ( Nyamhunga), FC Platinum v Chicken Inn (Mandava), Yadah Stars v MWOS (Heart), Bikita Minerals v Kwekwe (Gibbo), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Scottland ( Baobab)

Sunday

Highlanders v Greenfuel (Barbourfields), CAPS United v Triangle (Rufaro)

Source - B-Metro
