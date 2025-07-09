Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso captain invites Chivayo to watch them

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago
Highlanders captain Ariel Sibanda has extended a heartfelt invitation to club benefactor Wicknell Chivayo to attend one of the team's matches at Barbourfields Stadium, praising the businessman's generous support which has boosted morale within the squad.

The invitation was made during a press event held at the Highlanders offices, where Jabulani Nkomo—who oversees the disbursement of the US$1 million donation pledged by Chivayo—confirmed that the first tranche of US$57,000 from an initial US$250,000 disbursement had been acquitted.

Last week, Highlanders players and technical staff received long-awaited signing-on fees and outstanding dues for the 2024 season, thanks to Chivayo's intervention. The gesture has brought renewed motivation to the team as they continue their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

"We got the winning bonuses. We would like to thank Sir Wicknell. The boys are motivated," said Sibanda, speaking on behalf of the players. "Someday, we will be happy to have you come to Barbourfields and watch the boys. A big thank you—may God replenish more where you took from."

The soft-spoken goalkeeper, a former Goalkeeper of the Year, said the financial support had made a tangible difference in the players' lives and performance.

Head coach Try Ncube echoed Sibanda's sentiments, saying the team was eager to repay the generosity with results on the pitch.

"We will urge the boys to reciprocate the favour with good performances," said Ncube.

Chivayo's involvement with Highlanders has drawn national attention, with fans and football analysts lauding his commitment to uplifting local football. His million-dollar pledge is among the largest ever made to a Zimbabwean football club and has already had a notable impact on Highlanders' financial stability.

Club officials also expressed appreciation for Chivayo's continued support, adding that they hoped his visit to Barbourfields would soon become a reality.

Highlanders are expected to face GreenFuel this weekend at their home ground, with anticipation high both for their performance and the potential appearance of their now-beloved benefactor.

Source - B-Metro
